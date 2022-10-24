Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed
A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
Driver in Dollar Tree crash charged with assault, vehicle theft
Scott Stern, 49, faced a judge Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police say he drove the stolen vehicle through the front entrance of the Park Avenue store.
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 39, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was […] The post Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
Police: Former worker drove car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree
Police arrested a Woonsocket man Tuesday after he stole someone's car and crashed it into his former workplace.
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea Police investigating pedestrian crash involving seriously injured 12-year-old
SWANSEA — Chief Marc Haslam reports that the Swansea Police Department is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car and injured Wednesday. Just after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Swansea Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a pedestrian crash on Milford Road. Upon arrival, officers provided...
Turnto10.com
Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials trace origin of bomb threat at Bristol County school, FBI involved
Officials have determined whom they believe is the origin of a bomb threat aimed at a Bristol County high school on Tuesday. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:50 a.m. today, the Easton Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Oliver Ames High School that was sent via Snapchat.
Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.
West Warwick man found guilty in 2020 drive-by shooting
A West Warwick man was found guilty of injuring two people in a drive-by shooting two years ago, according to prosecutors.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in fatal motor vehicle crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in District Court to charges related to a fatal motor vehicle crash that took the life of 56-year-old Police Officer Dana Mazola. Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem pleaded guilty to Motor Vehicle Homicide by Reckless Operation and was found responsible for Speeding and Marked Lanes Violation. Judge Alan Swan sentenced him to two and a half years in the House of Correction with one year to be served followed by six months of home confinement with a GPS, and 5 years of probation. He was ordered not to drive, and his guilty plea resulted in a 15-year loss of license by statute.
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
NECN
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help identifying man in connection with credit card fraud
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday in identifying a man in connection with credit card fraud. In a blog post, detectives alleged the person was connected to credit card fraud in various locations throughout the city on Sunday, Oct. 23. Police urged anyone...
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
12-year-old child suffers serious injuries after car jumps curb in Swansea
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a teenager driver allegedly lost control of their car and jumped the sidewalk, according to Swansea police. Police responded to a report of a pedestrian crash on Milford Road at approximately 2:20 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found the 12-year-old laying semi-conscious in the road and suffering serious injuries.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Police: Man stole car while owner was unloading groceries on South Shore
A neighbor allegedly saw a bald, white male in a gray hoodie get into the car and drive away. A car was stolen Saturday morning in front of a Hingham home as its owner unloaded groceries, and found that night in Rockland with front end damage. Police are seeking the suspected thief.
Turnto10.com
Several crashes apparently caused by leaking garbage truck in Burrillville, police say
(WJAR) — Burrillville police said they are investigating multiple crashes that were apparently caused by a leaking garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck leaked hydraulic fluid line, causing slippery conditions. Sanding crews were sent to the roadways to alleviate conditions, according to police. Police have not updated the...
Comments / 2