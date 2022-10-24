ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed

A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
SOMERSET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 39, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was […] The post Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
WOONSOCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.
RAYNHAM, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in fatal motor vehicle crash that killed police officer

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in District Court to charges related to a fatal motor vehicle crash that took the life of 56-year-old Police Officer Dana Mazola. Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem pleaded guilty to Motor Vehicle Homicide by Reckless Operation and was found responsible for Speeding and Marked Lanes Violation. Judge Alan Swan sentenced him to two and a half years in the House of Correction with one year to be served followed by six months of home confinement with a GPS, and 5 years of probation. He was ordered not to drive, and his guilty plea resulted in a 15-year loss of license by statute.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

12-year-old child suffers serious injuries after car jumps curb in Swansea

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a teenager driver allegedly lost control of their car and jumped the sidewalk, according to Swansea police. Police responded to a report of a pedestrian crash on Milford Road at approximately 2:20 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found the 12-year-old laying semi-conscious in the road and suffering serious injuries.
SWANSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA

