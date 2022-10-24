Read full article on original website
He Survived a Kamikaze Attack and Saved His Men. His Name Says It All: McCool.
It was the largest Allied amphibious landing in the Pacific theater and marked the final island battle of the Pacific. On April 1, 1945, approximately 60,000 U.S. Marines and soldiers of the U.S. Tenth Army waded ashore from landing craft onto the beaches of Okinawa. Dubbed the “Typhoon of Steel”...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
Air Force lieutenant colonel who assaulted daughter faces court
An ex-Air Force lieutenant colonel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey faced a court-martial before the military’s top court yesterday. Former Lt. Col. Norbert King II, previously of the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, was charged with sexual assault and committing a sexual act upon a minor, according to court documents.
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
The U.S. military said Monday it's ready to begin draining 1 gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year. The pipelines run about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the mountains above Pearl Harbor down to the military base. Starting Tuesday, the military will spend six days draining the pipelines one by one. Fuel is expected to move through the pipes for a total of 12...
Air Force to replace Kadena F-15 squadrons with rotational fighters
WASHINGTON — The Air Force is planning to replace the two squadrons of F-15C Eagle fighters it has stationed at Kadena Air Base in Japan with a rotational force of fighters. A source familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the Pentagon hasn’t yet announced its plans, said the rotational force will be at least a short-term solution to replace the F-15Cs stationed on the Okinawa base as the older fighters are retired.
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
Nambu Pistol: The Japanese WWII-Era Weapon That Heavily Featured in the Pacific
In the early 20th century, Japan was eager to improve its military. The country had high hopes of becoming a world power and, in order to do so, needed to modernize. One step taken to accomplish this was the development of the Nambu pistol, which saw use during both the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II.
US Army will ditch old radios amid larger modernization juggle
WASHINGTON — When it comes to tactical radios, the U.S. Army is walking a tightrope. The service, currently juggling a half-dozen major modernization goals, is trying to find a balance between the communication upgrades it needs to make in preparation for conflicts of the future, potentially against a technologically savvy enemy, and the related high costs and looming deadlines.
The Government’s Most Secretive Agency Is Spilling Its Secrets
The National Security Agency, sometimes cheekily called the “No Such Agency,” has some new secrets to spill. The clandestine agency’s museum, which is focused on codebreaking and spying, is reopening its doors to the public this month, after shutting down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in that lull, the museum staff took advantage of the downtime to unearth some secret and previously classified spying gear from the depths of storage. The museum now boasts spying machines from around the globe that, in some cases, nobody—even at the NSA—knew existed.
‘Part of our team’: 5 nonprofits honored for their military programs
This year’s top winner in the Fisher Service Award program connects volunteer pilots with injured and disabled veterans and their caregivers — flying them at no cost to medical centers, adaptive retreats and morale-boosting events throughout the eastern U.S. “Our pilots love to fly veterans. … They look...
Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter dies of heart attack at age 68
Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter died Monday evening after a heart attack, according to a family statement. He was 68. Carter, a native of Philadelphia, served in the top Defense Department role under President Barack Obama from 2015 to 2017. He also served in a variety of other Pentagon leadership roles over five presidential administrations.
Teen loses 47 pounds to join the Army
Jaimie Rodriguez walked into an Arizona Army recruiting station, carrying 210 pounds and the lifelong dream of becoming a soldier. In order to join the military, however, she’d need to get down to 168. “She was already like ‘this is what I want to do,’ and I said ‘ok,’”...
Austin ‘confident’ about meeting recruiting challenges
Although headlines abounded this summer that the military faces a recruiting crisis, spurred by the Army’s announcement that it expected to miss its accessions goal by thousands, the Defense Department’s most senior leader says he is confident the services will be able to man themselves appropriately to achieve DoD’s stated goals of competing with and deterring China and Russia.
The Rogue General Lincoln Loved Was a ‘Convicted Swindler and Forger’
Jean Napoleon Zerman was an enigmatic soldier of fortune, with an incredible knack for hairbreadth escapes. He spent a fair time in and out of prisons and evaded execution on more than one occasion. In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln nominated him as a brigadier general of volunteers — nearly adding U.S. general to his extraordinary resumé had Congress not had other plans. He now rests essentially forgotten in an unmarked grave in San Francisco’s so-called “City of the Dead.”
This Day in History: October 25
The United States invaded the tiny island country of Grenada. United States Marines in Grenada.National Archives and Records Administration. On October 25, 1983, the U.S. military, under President Ronald Reagan, invaded the island country of Grenada.
Honoring Filipino Americans’ legacy of service
My mother came to this country from the Philippines over 40 years ago chasing the American dream. She graduated from University of the Philippines Diliman — and when the opportunity to come to the United States presented itself, she jumped at it. Because she knew — like so many — that if she was willing to work hard, the sky’s the limit in the United States of America.
Lawmakers press DOD to update rules for Guard, reserve specialty pay
Lawmakers are pushing defense officials to release plans ensuring that National Guard and reserve troops aren’t being shortchanged on specialty pay, saying the unresolved issue could undermine recruiting and retention for the force in the future. In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, a bipartisan group...
Defense companies have developed advanced gun turret to counter drone swarms
US and French defense companies have unveiled the latest version of the RAPIDFire autonomous gun turret at the Euronaval 2022, a naval defense exhibition, in Paris. The gun turret which is a joint effort of Nexter and Thales, is claimed to counter growing low-level, close-quarters surface and aerial threats, as per a press release published by the defense company Nexter on Wednesday.
