The National Security Agency, sometimes cheekily called the “No Such Agency,” has some new secrets to spill. The clandestine agency’s museum, which is focused on codebreaking and spying, is reopening its doors to the public this month, after shutting down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in that lull, the museum staff took advantage of the downtime to unearth some secret and previously classified spying gear from the depths of storage. The museum now boasts spying machines from around the globe that, in some cases, nobody—even at the NSA—knew existed.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO