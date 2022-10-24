Read full article on original website
Burkina Faso soldiers announce overthrow of military government
OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Armed soldiers in fatigues and masks appeared on television in Burkina Faso on Friday night to confirm the ouster of President Paul-Henri Damiba, the second coup in the troubled West African country this year.
Facing threat, Togo forces simulate 'jihadist' attack
Togo's security forces on Thursday carried out a simulated jihadist attack in the capital Lome, training to counter a hostage-taking as the country faces increasing threats. Togo's Security Minister General Damehame Yark said the exercise was part of "measures so that we can face this threat" in the region.
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Not Planning to Hire Russian Fighters Like Mali - U.S. Diplomat
DAKAR (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's interim President Ibrahim Traore has assured U.S. diplomats that he has no intention of inviting Russian Wagner forces to fight militants in the country, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday. There has been concern that Burkina Faso might follow the...
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
12 dead after gunmen open fire on customers and staff at bar in central Mexico
Twelve people were killed in a shooting at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, local authorities said, with growing cartel violence making the region one of the country's most dangerous. Police believe Saturday's attack in Guanajuato state took place when an armed group entered the bar in the city of Irapuato at around 8 pm and opened fire on customers and staff.
6 police officers shot dead amid cartel turf war in northern Mexico: "Cowardly attack"
Gunmen on Wednesday killed six police officers in a northern Mexican state where rival cartels are fighting over drug trafficking routes, authorities said. Five of the officers were shot dead while training at a sports center in Calera de Victor Rosales, the Zacatecas state government said. Two more law enforcement...
Myanmar Military Defends Deadly Air Strike On Concert That Killed At Least 50 Civilians
The Myanmar military on Tuesday defended air strikes on a concert organized by an ethnic minority force, which killed many people. What Happened: Late on Sunday, air strikes in Kachin State in the north killed at least 50 civilians, including singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), reported Reuters.
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
An airstrike by Myanmar's ruling military has killed up to 80 people at a music festival in the country's mountainous northern state of Kachin, local media and international organizations said.
HuffPost
Gunmen Attack Major Shiite Holy Site In Iran, Killing At Least 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen opened fire Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to state-run media. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is...
Washington Examiner
Taliban execute Tajiks during searches
Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Albany Herald
Myanmar military airstrikes kill more than 60, Kachin rebels say
Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in military airstrikes at a celebratory event in Myanmar's mountainous Kachin state on Sunday, drawing international condemnation of the junta that seized power in the country more than a year and a half ago. Victims had been attending an event organized by the...
Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 80 at celebration
BANGKOK (AP) — Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before...
Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking...
Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle. One video of the killings verified by the report shows five men, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. Then, Taliban fighters spray them with gunfire for 20 seconds and cry out in celebration. The investigation by Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the U.K.-based non-profit Center for Information Resilience, is a rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces and their supporters, its researchers said. Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed a tighter and harsher rule, even as they press for international recognition of their government. David Osborn, the team leader of Afghan Witness, said the report gives the ”most clear-cut example” of the Taliban carrying out an “orchestrated purge” of resistance fighters.
NME
60 killed, 100 injured during airstrike at Myanmar music festival
At least 60 people have reportedly been killed and more than 100 injured during an air strike in Kachin State, Myanmar. The reports, which emerged via Al Jazeera, said the strike happened via the Myanmar military at the festival and involved two Myanmar military jets. The event was celebrating its 62nd anniversary since the founding of Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO).
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
An Afghan couple says a US Marine abducted their baby when they evacuated to the US. He says it was a legitimate adoption.
The couple alleges Marine Major Joshua Mast engaged in a fraudulent scheme to unlawfully abduct the baby, whose parents were killed.
Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher
BANGKOK (AP) — The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to witnesses’ descriptions and photos taken in Taung Myint village in the rural Magway region, the headless body of 46-year-old Saw Tun Moe was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it. The school, which has been closed since last year, was also burned. Neither the military government nor the state-controlled media have released information about the teacher’s death. Myanmar’s military has arrested tens of thousands of people and been blamed for the deaths of more than 2,300 civilians since seizing power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
