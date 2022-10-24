Magic Johnson's advice to Russell Westbrook: 'Stop trying to fight the media and the fans and go out and perform'

Club Shay Shay: .@MagicJohnson gives Russell Westbrook advice after he was once boo’d & called Tragic Magic: “First off, take accountability. If you don’t play well, admit it. Stop trying to fight the media and the fans and go out and perform.”

Sean Highkin @highkin

A day after Jusuf Nurkić gave Russell Westbrook the Tony Allen treatment on a three, the Nuggets left him wide open beyond the arc. It did not end with a make. – 10:14 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We break down Sunday’s loss to Portland, including some promising defense, bad shooting, and bad decisions by Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/CxtHyBOVaoM?t=6 – 4:27 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

ICYMI: Latest @BleacherReport It’s Time for LA Lakers to Pull Russell Westbrook from Closing Lineup bleacherreport.com/articles/10053… – 3:32 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Column: Until a divorce frees all parties, the only thing standing between Russell Westbrook and his worst impulses is Darvin Ham. It’s time for the rookie coach to hurt some feelings @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 12:52 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Russell Westbrook jumpers have been contested only 41.2% of the time.

@SecondSpectrum says it’s the lowest contest rate in NBA tracking data history (since 2013). Over a full season only Andre Roberson and Joakim Noah were below 50%.

More on the Lakers: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/24… – 11:21 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

When Russell Westbrook returned to yesterday’s game with 4:42 remaining, the Lakers led by eight. They scored only six more points and lost by two.

I went back and watched their late-game offense. The culprit? Jusuf Nurkic simply wasn’t guarding Russ.

cbssports.com/nba/news/how-r… – 10:45 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

5 takeaways from Lakers-Blazers & Clippers-Suns: Dame Time, Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes, Westbrook’s issues in crunch time, Devin Booker’s strong start & Chris Paul reaching 11,000 career assists https://t.co/vqu5saa12a pic.twitter.com/w6kKRJjCTd – 10:40 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Something I’ve kind of wondered about on the Russell Westbrook trade front: if the Lakers had engaged Indiana early enough, could they have landed Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon, instead of Buddy Hield, for those two firsts? I imagine they’d slightly prefer that version. – 10:32 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My dude ⁦@Dan Woike⁩ has this in ⁦@latimessports⁩ on: Lakers in crisis? LeBron James won’t talk about Russell Westbrook amid 0-3 start latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:31 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers lose to Portland Sunday, fall to 0-3, can’t shoot 3’s to save their lives… and the spotlight on Westbrook is only getting hotter. What to do with Russ? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:29 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Russell Westbrook has taken 11 wide open threes, the most on the Lakers.

He has made 1.

Open for a reason. pic.twitter.com/ZUOmSFsyxZ – 10:23 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

“Westbrook has gone from being the elephant in the room to being the oxygen in the room.”

@Jovan Buha brought it with this one theathletic.com/3722039/2022/1… – 9:26 AM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

LeBron and AD in complete disbelief at Westbrook missing a jumper instead of running clock. pic.twitter.com/c1VxJRiLSw – 8:47 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Right decision? Russell Westbrook takes mid range shot up by 1 with 30 seconds left sportando.basketball/en/right-decis… – 3:50 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Lakers 0-3

– Russell Westbrook situation Defcon 0

– Jazz Agents of Chaos

– Donovan Mitchell shining at PG

– Investigating correlation of PHI’s struggle➡️Take Foul

– #HouseOfTheDragon

A ton to cover, join us!

📺 https://t.co/Nropu5HdXp pic.twitter.com/Lcce6SrECq – 12:22 AM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport It’s Time for LA Lakers to Pull Russell Westbrook from Closing Lineup bleacherreport.com/articles/10053… – 11:48 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Russell Westbrook has shot 4-for-26 (15.4%) in his last 2 games.

FROM ELIAS: That is tied for the worst field goal percentage over any 2-game span by a Lakers player in the last 50 years (min. 25 FGA). Westbrook tied himself from earlier this year in January. @ESPNStatsInfo – 7:42 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Russell Westbrook has shot 4-26 (15.4%) from the field over the last two games.

In the 3-point era, the only other Laker to shoot that poorly over a two-game span with at least 25 attempts is…

Westbrook, who shot a combined 4-26 on Jan. 9 & 12, 2022. pic.twitter.com/czzt3Th3En – 7:38 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

This is a column about Russell Westbrook that I wrote over the summer for an outlet I used to write for and they never ran it. After the way that game ended, I tweaked it and published it here (free to all): rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 7:11 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Darvin Ham when asked if he has concern about how Russell Westbrook will handle being benched late on Sunday: “We don’t have time for people to be in their feelings” – 6:47 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russ said in the locker room that he was looking for a 2 for 1 on his jumpshot with 27 seconds left. Darvin Ham said he agreed with the impulse to get a 2 for 1, but he wished Westbrook would have attacked the rim rather than pulling up. – 6:41 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darvin Ham says he wished Russell Westbrook “attacked the rim directly” on the missed pull-up jumper with 30 seconds left that Westbrook said he was looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity on. – 6:41 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

I asked Darvin Ham about how the Lakers can counter teams defending Russell Westbrook with their opposing centers. He said the Lakers can do more dribble hand-offs (similar to what the Warriors do with Draymond Green) and/or Russ decisively attacking the centers off the dribble. – 6:39 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook said that he was looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity when he attempted the midrange shot with 27.3 seconds remaining, and about 18 seconds on the shot clock, and missed it. – 6:37 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on matching up center Jusuf Nurkic with Lakers guard Russell Westbrook late: “Putting him on Russ, we were just going to kind of play off of Russ.” pic.twitter.com/XSPpejrCgz – 6:33 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darvin Ham said he brought Russell Westbrook back in the game because he wanted another athletic perimeter defender so the Lakers could switch on the perimeter. – 6:30 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Every Lakers starter had a positive point differential except for Russell Westbrook (-4).

Lakers starters not named Russell Westbrook shot 29-of-55 from the field (52.7%).

Russell Westbrook shot 4-of-15 from the field (26.7%).

It’s time. Bring him off of the bench. – 6:27 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Blazers close on an 11-2 run to beat the Lakers, 106-104.

– Chauncey Billups had center Jusuf Nurkic defend &completely lay off Russell Westbrook on multiple late possessions.

– Westbrook: 4-15 shooting & two big misses in last four minutes

– Lakers: 6-33 (18%) on threes – 6:12 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Blazers completely botch their defensive coverage and give LeBron a wide-open dunk. Game tied 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left. Timeout Blazers. No Russell Westbrook on that final offensive possession for LA. – 6:05 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL trail 104-102 after a Lillard 3 in the final seconds.

Lakers were up 98-90 when they put Westbrook back in for Troy Brown Jr.; offense has struggled to produce good looks since. – 6:05 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

A Russell Westbrook 2 for 1 is probably not what Darvin Ham had in mind. – 6:02 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Westbrook misses a midrange jumper, Blazers get the rebound, Nurkic sets a pick near the halfcourt line on Beverly, is called for an offensive foul, and now it’s being reviewed. Lakers up one with 21.8 seconds to play. – 6:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Patrick Beverley with a potential game-saving possession. With the Lakers holding a 102-101 lead over Portland, Russell Westbrook missed an open jumper. Beverley then drew an offensive foul on Nurkic with 21.8 seconds left. Play under review. – 5:59 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

This is the second crunch time in a row that a team has used their center to defend Russell Westbrook and it’s clogged up the Lakers’ already poor spacing. – 5:59 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Portland’s defense is ignoring Russell Westbrook. They’re putting Nurkic on him, and he’s not leaving the paint. – 5:57 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers doing the whole “let him shoot” thing with Westbrook here in the fourth – 5:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook: cutting target. – 5:10 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

The Lakers need to end the Russell Westbrook experience now. Although if they do keep him and allow him to keep shooting shots other than off drives to the rim, he could help them with their Wenbanyama lottery odds. He’s 2-10 FG today vs POR – 5:06 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

After both teams took turns missing shots on six consecutive attempts (3 from Westbrook, 2 from Simons), LAL ripped off a quick 7-0 run to tie the game at 59, as LeBron and AD scored inside, and Beverley hit a 3. – 5:06 PM

“All of these guys are one of ones,” Durant said. “I’ve been in the league with DRose [Derrick Rose] and Russell Westbrook, so many athletic guards I’m missing, but those two stick out the most to me. The stuff they were doing was unheard of, and you’re seeing other guys doing the same thing. I’m sure he’s inspired by those two as well. The league’s in a great place.” -via ESPN / October 24, 2022

One person who seems to have his back is Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett. The Hall of Famer recently offered some wise words for Westbrook. “I’ma pray for him, man,” Garnett said. “Russ, man, hold your head, man. I know how this s— can be, man. It’s a long year. Whatever you gotta do, man, find your love, and find your passions.” -via Lakers Daily / October 24, 2022

SHOWTIME Basketball: @KevinGarnett5KG’s advice to Westbrook “Reset yourself and remember why you do this.” #NBA #Lakers -via Twitter / October 24, 2022