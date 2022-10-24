Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman on Meth Attempts to Kidnap Child From Bathroom Stall at Texas HEB
A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
Hitchhiker indicted for murder in death of man who gave him a ride
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a man accused of the stabbing death of a man who gave him a ride when he was hitchhiking. Justin Glen Boswell has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1 million...
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
Bell County Needs Your Help: Most Wanted For October 2022
Every day, the proud individuals of Bell County Law Enforcement watch over our area to keep us safe, and make sure those who break the law are brought to justice. However, some individuals believe that they can escape from the law. Sometimes, criminals will evade police custody and attempt to...
Texas Man Robs Store While Wearing WWE Belt
I like to imagine the Stone Cold glass shatter sound effect played when he entered the store. Police in Temple, Texas are currently looking for a robbery suspect who is clearly a wrestling fan. The man came into the store and pulled out a gun demanding money from the clerk. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully no one was hurt in the whole ordeal, but police are still looking for the suspect.
Harker Heights man who ‘defended’ himself with machete during alleged pit bull attack indicted on animal cruelty charges
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking his pit bull mixes with a machete in what he calls an act of self defense, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. James Ray Sandel, 31, was recently indicted on two...
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Woman charged in Waco road rage stabbing incident
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Wednesday road rage incident near downtown Waco. Deborah Lamont was taken into custody shortly after the incident shortly after 1:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Waco Drive. One woman received...
Boy back with family after found in Waco by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
Woman held on theft of tools, motorcycles, RV camper
McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of working with others in burglaries and thefts back in March and May, and was living in one of the items taken. Jennifer Marie Aleman remained in the McLennan...
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35. During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage. The 32-year-old was taken into custody...
One shot in Tuesday Killeen incident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Coryell County admits to mistake with escaped inmate
Coryell County admits to mistake with inmate, Brandon Hogan who escaped from his work crew at Seaton cemetery in September.
Body found at Rosebud cotton gin
ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
