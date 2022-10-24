ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KIXS FM 108

Woman on Meth Attempts to Kidnap Child From Bathroom Stall at Texas HEB

A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas

I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Bell County Needs Your Help: Most Wanted For October 2022

Every day, the proud individuals of Bell County Law Enforcement watch over our area to keep us safe, and make sure those who break the law are brought to justice. However, some individuals believe that they can escape from the law. Sometimes, criminals will evade police custody and attempt to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Man Robs Store While Wearing WWE Belt

I like to imagine the Stone Cold glass shatter sound effect played when he entered the store. Police in Temple, Texas are currently looking for a robbery suspect who is clearly a wrestling fan. The man came into the store and pulled out a gun demanding money from the clerk. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully no one was hurt in the whole ordeal, but police are still looking for the suspect.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged in Waco road rage stabbing incident

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Wednesday road rage incident near downtown Waco. Deborah Lamont was taken into custody shortly after the incident shortly after 1:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Waco Drive. One woman received...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Boy back with family after found in Waco by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held on theft of tools, motorcycles, RV camper

McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of working with others in burglaries and thefts back in March and May, and was living in one of the items taken. Jennifer Marie Aleman remained in the McLennan...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One shot in Tuesday Killeen incident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Body found at Rosebud cotton gin

ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
ROSEBUD, TX
KWTX

Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief

Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
