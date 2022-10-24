Brandon Ingram placed in NBA's concussion protocol

Shams Charania: Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has sustained a concussion and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Seeing the Brandon Ingram concussion stuff reminds me of when I talked to @VernWilliamsMD last year after Donovan Mitchell missed time in the protocol. Importantly, two weeks is not prolonged or chronic and is in the realm of normal for symptoms to present deseret.com/2022/2/4/22916… – 8:32 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For tomorrow night’s Mavs game in New Orleans, the Pelicans have announced Brandon Ingram is in concussion protocol from a head injury sustained in last night’s loss vs Utah and Zion Williamson is questionable with a hip contusion. Bertans and Ntilikina remain out of the Mavs. – 5:04 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram has been placed in the concussion protocol, Pelicans say. Players can begin the return-to-play process 24 hours after the injury occurs, which means he will miss tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks. – 4:27 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Sounds like everyone avoided major injury last night. Zion, Brandon Ingram will be questionable tomorrow, Willie Green says.

Herb Jones had an MRI on his knee. Nothing structurally wrong. – 1:50 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will all be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. – 1:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game.

Green said Ingram is no longer in concussion protocol – 1:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were the headline coming out of last night’s home opener, but they weren’t the only reason the Pels lost.

The Jazz revealed some flaws New Orleans needs to address as it continues to rise in the West.

theathletic.com/3724139/2022/1… – 9:24 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans lost Brandon Ingram early and then Zion Williamson late. But they still almost beat a Utah Jazz team that’s much better than anyone anticipated.

Don’t fret this loss. Instead, pray for quick, healthy returns of New Orleans’ two stars. https://t.co/Dnm06xhp40 pic.twitter.com/TZAtozlVFP – 1:58 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

12-0 Pelicans run to tie the game late 4Q without Zion or Brandon Ingram on the floor. – 9:21 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

You know, with Brandon Ingram out, the Pelicans have been riding Zion Williamson much more than usual.

All of these reps could jolt him into regaining his dominating ways faster, maybe as soon as tonight. – 8:54 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey Murphy starts the second half in Brandon Ingram’s place. – 8:25 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Brandon Ingram (head injury) will not return tonight, due to concussion-like symptoms. He had 10 points on 4/5 shooting in 11 minutes. – 8:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Jazz 63, Pelicans 53

Williamson 12 pts & 4 rebs

McCollum 11 pts & 4 assts

Ingram 10 pts

Pels trail by double digits after a sloppy half on both ends. Still waiting on an update on Brandon Ingram after he left the game in the 2nd quarter. – 8:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Following a CJ McCollum 3-pointer at the 7:47 mark of the 2nd quarter, the Pelicans were outscored by a 28-13 margin. Jazz lead 63-53 at halftime and Brandon Ingram is on everyone’s mind. – 8:12 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram walks back to the locker room. Got hit in the eye in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram just checked himself out the game and is headed back to the locker room. – 7:54 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Looked like Brandon Ingram might’ve gotten poked in the eye there or taken a shot to the nose when he and Naji went up for that steal.

Pelicans call a timeout to let BI get checked out by trainers. – 7:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Naji Marshall and Brandon Ingram collided while coming up with a steal on a long up-the-court pass. Looks like some of Naji’s fingers caught BI in the face. Pelicans had to call a timeout. – 7:31 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 6:42 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Brandon Ingram warming up pic.twitter.com/sjMfOHulNI – 6:15 PM

