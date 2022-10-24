Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW LOS ANGELES & COLORADO RETURN ONLINE PRE-SALES TODAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
There are two AEW pre-sales today for future events:. Wednesday 12/28: The final Dynamite of the year, "New Year's Smash" on Wednesday 12/28 in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center at AXS.com using code DAYTHB14. The pre-sale will run from 10 AM Mountain Time through 10 PM tonight. Wednesday 1/11/23:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLEPRO DEBUTING IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND WITH BENEFIT EVENT
WrestlePro debuts in Chicago, IL THIS Friday night October 28th!. WrestlePro teams up with The Hope For Us Network as we present “Champions Of Hope” a night of high spots and hope to help support suicide prevention. Tommy Dreamer, Scotty 2 Hotty, LSG, Fallah Bahh, Brandi Lauren, Kevin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES TWO WOMEN'S MATCHES FOR FRIDAY'S RUMBLE ON 44th STREET IN NYC
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following updated lineup for their return to New York City at the Palladium in Times Square this Friday 10/28 for the Rumble on 44th Street PPV:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ROAD TO DYNAMITE, AEW DARK NOW STREAMING, SERENA TALKS VIRGINIA HOMECOMING, JADE & MORE
Serena Deeb was interviewed by The Military News in advance of tomorrow's AEW Dynamite event in Norfolk, Virginia at this link. AEW is now streaming their Road to Dynamite for tomorrow's episode in Virginia:. They are also streaming this week's edition of Dark:. Sammy Guevara "“4 dudes, 1 bed” -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STREAMING DIRECTOR'S CUT OF ONE-SHOT FOR FIRST TIME EVER, OUT SPORTS COVERS TRISH ADORA DEBUT & MORE
Out Sports covered the debut of Trish Adora for MLW this Sunday at Fightland 2022. Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena this Sunday 10/30, featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match, MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush, Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman, The Real 1 (NZO) vs. Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs vs. The Bomaye Fight Club, The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI, Little Guido and Ray Jaz, The debuting Sam Adonis, Mads Krugger, The debuting Delirious, The debuting Alec Price and more. For ticket details, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING RETURN TO CANADA
Johnny Swinger announced he has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling on Tommy Dreamer's podcast. Impact will return to Canada for the 2023 Sacrifice PPV and a TV taping in Windsor, Ontario on Friday 3/24/23 and Saturday 3/25/23. The promotion has released the first-ever Killer Kelly shirt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HALLOWEEN ROYAL RUMBLE THIS WEEKEND AT NXT LIVE EVENT AND MORE WWE NOTES
This Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Winter Haven, Florida at The Winter Haven Armory will be headlined by a Halloween costume Rumble with the winner challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW
*Velvet Sky and Angelina Love host a special episode of NWA PowerrrSurge: Velvet After Dark. *Sal the Pal vs. Jax Dane. *Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx. *Soda Pop vs. Eric Jackon. *KC Roxx vs. Rolando Freeman. *Also appearing are Magic Jake Dumas, the lovely CJ, Natalia Markova, Taryn Terrell, Mercurio, and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW 'NEW YEAR'S SMASH' IN COLORADO PRE-SALE CODE
AEW will present the final Dynamite of the year, "New Year's Smash" on Wednesday 12/28 in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. There will be an online pre-sale code this Thursday 10/27 at AXS.com using code DAYTHB14. The pre-sale will run from 10 AM Mountain Time through 10 PM Thursday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE ANNOUNCE TWO MSG DATES TO LOCK OUT OTHER PROMOTIONS?, ALDIS-CORGAN, JEDIS IN WRESTLING AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE announced two MSG events to lock in exclusivity and keep out AEW and New Japan?. No, I think they just decided to try a new, different strategy and see if it would help tickets sales for the December 2022 and March 2023 events. New Japan had a date booked with MSG before COVID-19 made all of our lives miserable. It's entirely possible to see them book another date there when the proper constellations align.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FOR HALLOWEEN NIGHT
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Norfolk, Virginia:. *Tony Schiavaone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard are the announcers. *Frankie Kazarian pinned Rhett Titus with a slingshot cutter. *Kiera Hogan pinned Skye Blue with a twisting back suplex. *Dante Martin pinned Brandon Cutler with a standing springboard moonsault. *Athena pinned Janai...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO NYC TONIGHT WITH MYSTERY CARD
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square. Tonight will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. Tomorrow, Friday 10/28 will be the first-ever...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, DEMO UP FOR WEDNESDAY RETURN
The 10/26 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, returning to its regular Wednesday night home, brought in 997,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 752,000 overnight viewers last Tuesday, where it aired due to Major League Baseball coverage. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.32, up from last week's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ALEC PRICE SET FOR MLW DEBUT THIS SUNDAY IN PHILLY
Alec Price to make MLW debut this Sunday at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philly. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of Alec Price at MLW FIGHTLAND '22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300...
Comments / 0