Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW LOS ANGELES & COLORADO RETURN ONLINE PRE-SALES TODAY, COMPLETE DETAILS

There are two AEW pre-sales today for future events:. Wednesday 12/28: The final Dynamite of the year, "New Year's Smash" on Wednesday 12/28 in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center at AXS.com using code DAYTHB14. The pre-sale will run from 10 AM Mountain Time through 10 PM tonight. Wednesday 1/11/23:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WRESTLEPRO DEBUTING IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND WITH BENEFIT EVENT

WrestlePro debuts in Chicago, IL THIS Friday night October 28th!. WrestlePro teams up with The Hope For Us Network as we present “Champions Of Hope” a night of high spots and hope to help support suicide prevention. Tommy Dreamer, Scotty 2 Hotty, LSG, Fallah Bahh, Brandi Lauren, Kevin...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW STREAMING DIRECTOR'S CUT OF ONE-SHOT FOR FIRST TIME EVER, OUT SPORTS COVERS TRISH ADORA DEBUT & MORE

Out Sports covered the debut of Trish Adora for MLW this Sunday at Fightland 2022. Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena this Sunday 10/30, featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match, MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush, Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman, The Real 1 (NZO) vs. Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs vs. The Bomaye Fight Club, The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI, Little Guido and Ray Jaz, The debuting Sam Adonis, Mads Krugger, The debuting Delirious, The debuting Alec Price and more. For ticket details, visit www.MLW.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING RETURN TO CANADA

Johnny Swinger announced he has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling on Tommy Dreamer's podcast. Impact will return to Canada for the 2023 Sacrifice PPV and a TV taping in Windsor, Ontario on Friday 3/24/23 and Saturday 3/25/23. The promotion has released the first-ever Killer Kelly shirt...
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

HALLOWEEN ROYAL RUMBLE THIS WEEKEND AT NXT LIVE EVENT AND MORE WWE NOTES

This Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Winter Haven, Florida at The Winter Haven Armory will be headlined by a Halloween costume Rumble with the winner challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW

*Velvet Sky and Angelina Love host a special episode of NWA PowerrrSurge: Velvet After Dark. *Sal the Pal vs. Jax Dane. *Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx. *Soda Pop vs. Eric Jackon. *KC Roxx vs. Rolando Freeman. *Also appearing are Magic Jake Dumas, the lovely CJ, Natalia Markova, Taryn Terrell, Mercurio, and...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW 'NEW YEAR'S SMASH' IN COLORADO PRE-SALE CODE

AEW will present the final Dynamite of the year, "New Year's Smash" on Wednesday 12/28 in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. There will be an online pre-sale code this Thursday 10/27 at AXS.com using code DAYTHB14. The pre-sale will run from 10 AM Mountain Time through 10 PM Thursday...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Pro Wrestling Insider

DID WWE ANNOUNCE TWO MSG DATES TO LOCK OUT OTHER PROMOTIONS?, ALDIS-CORGAN, JEDIS IN WRESTLING AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE announced two MSG events to lock in exclusivity and keep out AEW and New Japan?. No, I think they just decided to try a new, different strategy and see if it would help tickets sales for the December 2022 and March 2023 events. New Japan had a date booked with MSG before COVID-19 made all of our lives miserable. It's entirely possible to see them book another date there when the proper constellations align.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FOR HALLOWEEN NIGHT

AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Norfolk, Virginia:. *Tony Schiavaone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard are the announcers. *Frankie Kazarian pinned Rhett Titus with a slingshot cutter. *Kiera Hogan pinned Skye Blue with a twisting back suplex. *Dante Martin pinned Brandon Cutler with a standing springboard moonsault. *Athena pinned Janai...
NORFOLK, VA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO NYC TONIGHT WITH MYSTERY CARD

New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square. Tonight will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. Tomorrow, Friday 10/28 will be the first-ever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, DEMO UP FOR WEDNESDAY RETURN

The 10/26 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, returning to its regular Wednesday night home, brought in 997,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 752,000 overnight viewers last Tuesday, where it aired due to Major League Baseball coverage. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.32, up from last week's...
TEXAS STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

ALEC PRICE SET FOR MLW DEBUT THIS SUNDAY IN PHILLY

Alec Price to make MLW debut this Sunday at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philly. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of Alec Price at MLW FIGHTLAND '22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300...
