SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE announced two MSG events to lock in exclusivity and keep out AEW and New Japan?. No, I think they just decided to try a new, different strategy and see if it would help tickets sales for the December 2022 and March 2023 events. New Japan had a date booked with MSG before COVID-19 made all of our lives miserable. It's entirely possible to see them book another date there when the proper constellations align.

1 DAY AGO