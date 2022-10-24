ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frazier Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Attorney: School failed to protect Arvin special needs student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like many his age, the 16-year-old boy just wants to fit in. But with learning disabilities, possibly high-functioning autism, the Arvin High School student has difficulty making friends, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said. So when another student made what he believed was a friendly offer to cut his hair, the boy agreed. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
James Patrick

Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problem

Arvin High School responds to outrage over bullying case caught on videoGetty Images. A disturbing video from Arvin High School in Bakersfield, Ca shared on social media has gone viral. The video shows a special needs boy having parts of his head shaved while he wipes away tears. Several students and two school employees are laughing and taunting the boy. The reaction has been swift and loud. The family told KGET, KTLA’s sister station, that they requested the video not be shown on news sites due to how disturbing it is to watch. They also report that Avelina Santiago, the boy's mother, told Telemundo Valle Central that she wants those involved to face discipline.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Kern Co.’s school board races

Three seats are up for election on the Kern High School Board in November, some of the most powerful elected positions in Kern County as the district serves over 42,000 students – the largest high school district in the state. The November election comes at a pivotal time for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2 wanted for 2 separate robberies at Oildale Family Dollar

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying two robbery suspects from two separate incidents at the Family Dollar on Norris Road in Oildale. The first robbery occurred on Sept. 12 around 4:40 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A man between 40 and 50 […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

A dip in temperatures expected in Kern County

It’s a cool start to the week with temperatures only reaching 73 degrees today. A high-pressure system will bring slightly warmer conditions for much of Kern County on Tuesday, followed by a dip in temperatures halfway through the week due to another inside slider. This will create unsettled weather and bring breezy conditions for our mountains and […]
KGET 17

Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after burglarizing three Rosamond businesses

Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Palmdale man was arrested Tuesday morning, after deputies say he burglarized three businesses in Rosamond. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 2022, at around 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to burglary alarms at three different businesses in Rosamond. KCSO...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Two Arvin High employees placed on leave after bullying incident: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video. The district told KGET sister station Telemundo Valle Central the district is “unable to comment further on personnel matters.” This comes following a viral video […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy