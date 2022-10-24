Read full article on original website
Mojave Unified School District investigating high school classroom incident
The Mojave Unified School District says an investigation has begun following an incident on Tuesday in a high school classroom.
Attorney: School failed to protect Arvin special needs student
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like many his age, the 16-year-old boy just wants to fit in. But with learning disabilities, possibly high-functioning autism, the Arvin High School student has difficulty making friends, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said. So when another student made what he believed was a friendly offer to cut his hair, the boy agreed. […]
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problem
Arvin High School responds to outrage over bullying case caught on videoGetty Images. A disturbing video from Arvin High School in Bakersfield, Ca shared on social media has gone viral. The video shows a special needs boy having parts of his head shaved while he wipes away tears. Several students and two school employees are laughing and taunting the boy. The reaction has been swift and loud. The family told KGET, KTLA’s sister station, that they requested the video not be shown on news sites due to how disturbing it is to watch. They also report that Avelina Santiago, the boy's mother, told Telemundo Valle Central that she wants those involved to face discipline.
Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies food distribution in Delano
United Way of Kern is working with CAPK, No Kid Hungry, the Delano Union School District, and many others to help maintain the health and literacy of children during school.
Arvin High School stomps out suicide with SALT Walk
Following alleged bullying incidents and a student who took his own life back in August, Arvin High School is trying to make sure everyone is aware of the dangers of suicide.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Kern Co.’s school board races
Three seats are up for election on the Kern High School Board in November, some of the most powerful elected positions in Kern County as the district serves over 42,000 students – the largest high school district in the state. The November election comes at a pivotal time for...
KCSO: 2 wanted for 2 separate robberies at Oildale Family Dollar
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying two robbery suspects from two separate incidents at the Family Dollar on Norris Road in Oildale. The first robbery occurred on Sept. 12 around 4:40 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A man between 40 and 50 […]
Injuries Reported In A Multi Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi vehicle accident on Tuesday. The crash occurred at 1.43 p.m. on the fast lane of Highway 99. Authorities said that the collision involved three vehicles. It involved two vans and a semi-truck.
Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street
Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the 500 block of East Arrellaga St. around 11:30 a.m. for the Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS store on State Street. The post Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A dip in temperatures expected in Kern County
It’s a cool start to the week with temperatures only reaching 73 degrees today. A high-pressure system will bring slightly warmer conditions for much of Kern County on Tuesday, followed by a dip in temperatures halfway through the week due to another inside slider. This will create unsettled weather and bring breezy conditions for our mountains and […]
Family of man jailed under CA felony murder rule hopeful he will be free soon
A change to California's felony murder rule could be a second chance at living for one Kern County man.
Coat and jacket drive for the homeless ahead of holiday season
Local organizations are teaming up to make sure everyone stays safe and warm. For this week’s Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’S Kallyn Hobmann spoke with them about how you can help.
GoFundMe account set up for teen who died after bicycle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 14-year-old boy who died after a bicycle and pickup truck collision in Tehachapi Monday afternoon. The Tehachapi Police Department said the teen bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before […]
KGET 17
Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after burglarizing three Rosamond businesses
Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Palmdale man was arrested Tuesday morning, after deputies say he burglarized three businesses in Rosamond. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 2022, at around 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to burglary alarms at three different businesses in Rosamond. KCSO...
Bakersfield Californian
Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves
Residents of the Brownstone, a century-old apartment building in downtown Bakersfield, have been pretty good about decorating for the Christmas season each year. But Halloween had long been pretty low-key at the 12-unit brick building. That is, until Kandice Castle moved in several months ago.
Two Arvin High employees placed on leave after bullying incident: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video. The district told KGET sister station Telemundo Valle Central the district is “unable to comment further on personnel matters.” This comes following a viral video […]
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to hold panel on fentanyl
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS) will join the Kern County Public Health Department for a press conference to discuss the dangers of fentanyl on Tuesday, October 25th.
L.A. Weekly
Jose Luis De La Torres Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on District Boulevard [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (October 25, 2022) – Wednesday a pedestrian crash on District Boulevard claimed the life of Jose Luis De La Torres Vargas. The incident happened at around 9:38 a.m., on October 19th, near the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. According to reports, a vehicle heading northbound...
