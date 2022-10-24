Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREAT MUTA RETURNS: 11/26 NJPW BATTLE AUTUMN 2022 IN TOKYO, JAPAN RESULTS
10/26/22 Quick Results from New Japan’s Battle Autumn, World Television Title Tournament continues, a legend returns - Korakuen Hall, Tokyo Japan:. This was a cheering event. The crowd popped for everything. Kosei Fujita and Yuto Nakashima vs. Aaron Henare and Gideon Grey. Henare pins Fujita with a Rampage. TAKA...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO NYC TONIGHT WITH MYSTERY CARD
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square. Tonight will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. Tomorrow, Friday 10/28 will be the first-ever...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING 'NIGHT BEFORE THE RUMBLE ON 44th' COVERAGE FROM NYC
LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs. Forever Hooligans (Rocky Romero & Alex Koslov) The match begins with Romero and Koslov arguing over who will start the match before hugging it out, Knight attacks Koslov and both take turns working over each other’s arms. Koslov scores a takedown on Knight after landing a fireman’s carry, Koslov and Knight have a series of reversals until Knight gets Koslov in a headlock. Koslov gets free and Knight drops him with a shoulder tackle, Koslov tries fooling Knight with a handshake before missing a charge in the corner. Knight then hits Koslov with a springboard cross body block, Romero and DKC are tagged in by their respective partners. Romero briefly drops DKC before messing with his hair, DKC gets Romero in a headlock and Romero gets free before working over his arm. DKC gets free and he nails Romero with multiple shoulder tackles, Romero recovers and he nails DKC with multiple strikes. DKC fights back and he drops Romero with a rana before tagging Knight into the match, Knight and DKC hit Romero with a double suplex.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KARL ANDERSON COMMENTS ON NJPW STATUS
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ALEX KANE TALKS, UPDATED FIGHTLAND 2022 LINEUP AND MORE
Online now for PWInsiderElite.com subscribers, MLW's Alex Kane talks Fightland 2022 in Philly, MLW's debut on Pro Wrestling TV streaming service, Battle Riot, favorite suplexes to execute, training under AR Fox, Hammerstone, Micro Man, learning he was being offered an MLW contract, Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Billington Bulldogs & Davey Boy Smith Jr., Micro Man, Hammerstone and more,
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
This week's action is from the 10/10 Declaration of Power event from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Japan. JONAH beat Okada all over the ring, but Okada kept fighting back. JONAH hit a power bomb on Okada. JONAH misses a Torpedo. Okada hits a dropkick and picked up JONAH for a landslide. Okada hits a Rainmaker.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RUMBLE ON 44th STREET TONIGHT IN NYC, UPDATED LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square with the first-ever Rumble on 44th Street airing live on FITE.TV, featuring:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FANTASTICAMANIA TOUR WITH CMLL STARS
After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!. The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!. The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLEPRO DEBUTING IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND WITH BENEFIT EVENT
WrestlePro debuts in Chicago, IL THIS Friday night October 28th!. WrestlePro teams up with The Hope For Us Network as we present “Champions Of Hope” a night of high spots and hope to help support suicide prevention. Tommy Dreamer, Scotty 2 Hotty, LSG, Fallah Bahh, Brandi Lauren, Kevin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Dana says she is liking the singles competition and she says she is coming into her own. Bring on the competition and whoever it is, I’m ready for ya. Kiana James says she is bringing professionalism to Main Event. She does...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHANGE TO TOMORROW'S AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP, JON MOXLEY COMPETING
AEW announced tonight that Wheeler Yuta double booked himself tomorrow, he will honor his original booking with New Japan as it was his initial booking. Yuta's scheduled match with Claudio Castagnoli against Angelo Parker & Matt Menard is off tomorrow's AEW Rampage on TNT. Instead, AEW Champion Jon Moxley will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THREE NEW AEW SIGNINGS
The Kingdom, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have all signed contracts with AEW, Fightful.com reported this afternoon. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that report and can confirm that the deals signed were AEW deals, not a deals for the Ring of Honor brand specifically. The word making the rounds is that the trio have inked three-year deals that would lock them in through the Fall of 2025.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BUCKS AND OMEGA AT DYNAMITE
As seen on AEW Dynamite, a video teasing the return of The Elite, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega aired:. As PWInsider.com noted this morning in my Elite Audio Hotline, the Bucks were expected back anytime and I predicted they could be back as soon as tonight in order to step up their role at the Full Gear PPV.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING STATEMENT ON LAREDO KID
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW WWE PLANS TO HANDLE SMACKDOWN & NXT FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON AND MORE
For those interested, this is the current plan for WWE when it comes to television episodes for the holiday season this December. WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live every week except Friday 12/23. They will have a live FOX broadcast and tape the Friday 12/23 episode in Chicago at the Allstate Arena on 12/16.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KINGSTON & OKADA VS. JUICE & WHITE, KEN SHAMROCK APPEARS & MORE: COMPLETE NJPW RUMBLE ON 44th COVERAGE FROM NYC
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Live Coverage - The Palladium in Times Square. House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Sho) vs. Chaos (Yoh & Rocky Romero) The match begins with Romero and Yoh jumping their opponents before the bell rings, Yoh battles Sho in the ring while Romero and Takahashi battle on the arena floor. Romero hits the ring to double team Sho alongside Yoh, Romero goes after Takahashi again while Yoh works over Sho. Sho and Yoh briefly trade some hair pulls until Takahashi drags Yoh out of the ring, Sho then hits a trapped Romero with a penalty kick from the ring apron. Sho gets back in the ring and he works over the arm of Yoh, Takahashi tags in and he drops Yoh before landing a basement drop kick for a near fall. Takahashi follows up by trapping Yoh in the ropes before landing a boot to his face, Sho tags back in and Yoh fights back against him until Sho nails him with some kicks. Yoh fights back again and he nails Sho with a neck breaker, Romero tags in and he quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing team. Romero traps Sho in the ropes before landing a middle rope knee drop for a near fall, Romero then hits Sho with a striking combo.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/12 Impact Wrestling Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *X-Division Championship Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN TOUTS THURSDAY'S MYSTERY EVENT IN NYC
The Night Before & Rumble on 44th Street are live Thursday & Friday on FITE!. Watch Rumble on 44th Street and the Night Before with the FITE bundle!. On Friday October 28, Rumble on 44th Street sees NJPW return to New York. The PPV event saw a massive rush for tickets, as fans flocked to be a part of the Palladium in Times Square, leading to the addition of The Night Before, a pre Rumble Halloween Special, live on FITE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING IS....
Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels in a first round match for the vacant X-Division Championship will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus, also a first round match, will air on tonight's edition of BTI - Before the Impact. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOUBLE THE BUMP NEXT WEEK, ANDERSON TWEAKS NEW JAPAN, FORMER WCW STAR TO RELEASE AUTOBIOGRAPHY AND MORE
There will be two episodes of WWE's The Bump next week - their usual Wednesday afternoon broadcast and then an Crown Jewel episode on Saturday 11/5. Logan Paul will have a segment on the 11/5 broadcast. John Crowther, who co-authored the Bushwhackers memoir that was just released, is now working...
Comments / 0