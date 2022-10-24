NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Live Coverage - The Palladium in Times Square. House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Sho) vs. Chaos (Yoh & Rocky Romero) The match begins with Romero and Yoh jumping their opponents before the bell rings, Yoh battles Sho in the ring while Romero and Takahashi battle on the arena floor. Romero hits the ring to double team Sho alongside Yoh, Romero goes after Takahashi again while Yoh works over Sho. Sho and Yoh briefly trade some hair pulls until Takahashi drags Yoh out of the ring, Sho then hits a trapped Romero with a penalty kick from the ring apron. Sho gets back in the ring and he works over the arm of Yoh, Takahashi tags in and he drops Yoh before landing a basement drop kick for a near fall. Takahashi follows up by trapping Yoh in the ropes before landing a boot to his face, Sho tags back in and Yoh fights back against him until Sho nails him with some kicks. Yoh fights back again and he nails Sho with a neck breaker, Romero tags in and he quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing team. Romero traps Sho in the ropes before landing a middle rope knee drop for a near fall, Romero then hits Sho with a striking combo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO