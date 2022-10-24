ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?

Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
SkySports

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile

Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
SkySports

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Paul Nicholls to unleash more potential stars at Chepstow

The second day of an excellent two-day meeting at Chepstow looks filled with interesting Paul Nicholls runners as well as a dual Grade One winner at the Peter Bowen yard. Paul Nicholls' Jeremy Pass struggled at the end of last season and has been given a wind operation by the champion trainer ahead of a seasonal reappearance in a fair handicap chase at 4:20pm.
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to end 2022 Formula 1 season without a race win

Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to end the 2022 Formula 1 season winless, despite having come agonisingly close to sealing victory at the United States Grand Prix. Mercedes have endured a hugely-disappointing campaign following the introduction of new design regulations and saw their eight-year streak of constructors' championships officially ended on Sunday as Red Bull added the title to Max Verstappen's second successive drivers' crown.
SkySports

Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration

Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
SkySports

PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?

With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.
SkySports

England Thorns: The men's netball team ready to face Australia Men live on Sky Sports

England Thorns, the national men's netball team, are set for a historic event on Sunday as they take on Australia Men, live on Sky Sports. The Thorns will take to court in Sydney ahead of the women's team, England's Vitality Roses. The side were formed in March this year following a highly competitive trial featuring the best men's netballers in the country.
SkySports

Red Bull and FIA edging towards Formula 1 cost cap conclusion at Mexico City GP

Red Bull and the FIA are edging towards an 'accepted breach agreement' and an end to Formula 1's cost cap saga, Sky Sports understands. Talks between the newly-crowned world champions and the sport's governing body have been ongoing since Red Bull were accused of a 'minor' breach of last season's $145m spending limit on October 10.
SkySports

Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns

Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.
SkySports

David Moyes exclusive: West Ham boss on 'Big Six' record, his side's journey and targeting away improvements

David Moyes and wins away at the traditional 'Big Six' clubs in the Premier League do not go hand in hand. At West Ham, Moyes is yet to lead the Hammers to a victory away at Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United. The Hammers have taken just two points from their last 19 games in the league against the top sides, including a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last week and a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.
SkySports

T20 World Cup permutations: How can England progress from Group 1 and reach the semi-finals?

England's anticipated T20 World Cup clash with Australia was abandoned due to bad weather in Melbourne, but what does that mean for their hopes of reaching the semi-finals?. Defeat for either side at the MCG would have severely dented their hopes of progressing from the Super 12s, although the no-result leaves Group 1 wide open with two full rounds of group fixtures remaining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy