Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?
Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile
Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Paul Nicholls to unleash more potential stars at Chepstow
The second day of an excellent two-day meeting at Chepstow looks filled with interesting Paul Nicholls runners as well as a dual Grade One winner at the Peter Bowen yard. Paul Nicholls' Jeremy Pass struggled at the end of last season and has been given a wind operation by the champion trainer ahead of a seasonal reappearance in a fair handicap chase at 4:20pm.
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to end 2022 Formula 1 season without a race win
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to end the 2022 Formula 1 season winless, despite having come agonisingly close to sealing victory at the United States Grand Prix. Mercedes have endured a hugely-disappointing campaign following the introduction of new design regulations and saw their eight-year streak of constructors' championships officially ended on Sunday as Red Bull added the title to Max Verstappen's second successive drivers' crown.
Bateaux London Gold Cup: 14-year-old Regal Encore set for fifth run in Ascot handicap
Regal Encore will be making his fifth appearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday as a 14-year-old. It will be his 16th race at Ascot, where he has won four times and finished placed on another six occasions for Anthony Honeyball. Third in the...
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration
Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat
At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell. The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.
PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?
With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.
England Thorns: The men's netball team ready to face Australia Men live on Sky Sports
England Thorns, the national men's netball team, are set for a historic event on Sunday as they take on Australia Men, live on Sky Sports. The Thorns will take to court in Sydney ahead of the women's team, England's Vitality Roses. The side were formed in March this year following a highly competitive trial featuring the best men's netballers in the country.
Red Bull and FIA edging towards Formula 1 cost cap conclusion at Mexico City GP
Red Bull and the FIA are edging towards an 'accepted breach agreement' and an end to Formula 1's cost cap saga, Sky Sports understands. Talks between the newly-crowned world champions and the sport's governing body have been ongoing since Red Bull were accused of a 'minor' breach of last season's $145m spending limit on October 10.
Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia: Sam Kerr scores four and Pernille Harder hits hat-trick in emphatic Blues win
Sam Kerr scored four goals and Pernille Harder claimed a hat-trick as Chelsea stormed to an 8-0 hammering of Albanian side Vllaznia in the Women's Champions League. The Blues had beaten Paris Saint-Germain in their first group game and followed it up in emphatic fashion at Kingsmeadow against a club making their tournament debut this season.
Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns
Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.
Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Ed Walker hopeful of more Group One glory with Dreamloper
Ed Walker believes Dreamloper is heading to the Breeders' Cup with a live chance of adding to her two Group One wins gained already this season. The mare is set to be Walker's first runner at the meeting but with wins in the Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin already this season, travelling is clearly no issue.
Barcelona crash out of Champions League on 'night of terror' as Spanish newspapers lament 'complete failure'
Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion on Wednesday, losing 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich after Inter Milan's 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen had sealed their fate. The 3-0 loss at Camp Nou left Xavi's side with just four points from five games in Group C,...
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Harry Kane denied dramatic last-minute winner by VAR for offside
Harry Kane was denied a dramatic last-minute winner against Sporting Lisbon that would have sent Tottenham into the last 16 of the Champions League after a lengthy VAR check ruled out his goal for offside. Kane fired home from Emerson Royal's header to spark wild celebrations but VAR adjudged the...
David Moyes exclusive: West Ham boss on 'Big Six' record, his side's journey and targeting away improvements
David Moyes and wins away at the traditional 'Big Six' clubs in the Premier League do not go hand in hand. At West Ham, Moyes is yet to lead the Hammers to a victory away at Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United. The Hammers have taken just two points from their last 19 games in the league against the top sides, including a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last week and a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.
Nico Ali Walsh is embracing the legacy of his legendary grandfather Muhammad Ali: 'You can't run from what you're destined to do'
When you are the grandson of Muhammad Ali, they are out to get you. In sparring, in contests, boxers want to make a point when they lay their gloves on you. Nico Ali Walsh has not been mollycoddled as a fighter just because his grandfather was the legendary Muhammad Ali. Quite the reverse.
Savannah Marshall knows she could do better in a Claressa Shields rematch, says promoter Ben Shalom
Defeat can improve a fighter. Savannah Marshall will have learned from her loss to undisputed champion Claressa Shields and will be back, better for a potential rematch, says her promoter Ben Shalom. Marshall lost a unanimous decision in her middleweight with Shields on October 15. But their epic showdown was...
T20 World Cup permutations: How can England progress from Group 1 and reach the semi-finals?
England's anticipated T20 World Cup clash with Australia was abandoned due to bad weather in Melbourne, but what does that mean for their hopes of reaching the semi-finals?. Defeat for either side at the MCG would have severely dented their hopes of progressing from the Super 12s, although the no-result leaves Group 1 wide open with two full rounds of group fixtures remaining.
Richard Torrez: I'm like a bulldog off the leash, I see red when I get in the ring!
Richard Torrez might not be the biggest of heavyweights, but he’s determined to have a substantial impact. The Olympic silver medallist has the fourth fight of his professional career against Ahmed Hefny, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning this weekend. It only took him...
