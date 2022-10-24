ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

247Sports

Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball

As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets

What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Jaime Jaquez Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UCLA senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been named to the 20-person watch list for this season’s Julius Erving Award, which honors the nation’s best small forward. Jaquez Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard/forward who has starred for the Bruins the past three seasons, was honored as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Duke's Tyrese Proctor Named To Jerry West Award Watch List

One of the top performers at the annual Countdown to Craziness event was freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor who led the White Team with 10 points during the annual Blue-White scrimmage. The 6-foot-4 guard from Sydney, Australia showed off an array of skills as both a lead and scoring guard...
DUKE, MO
247Sports

Alabama's Brandon Miller named to Julius Erving Award watch list

Alabama men's basketball guard Brandon Miller is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning. The award recognizes the top small forward in Division I men’s college basketball. Julius Erving attended the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Jaden Ivey joins elite company with hot start to Detroit Pistons career

Jaden Ivey is off to a hot start in his NBA career, which comes as no surprise to Purdue basketball fans. Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is already averaging 17.7 points per game. In his first 3 games as a Piston, he scored 53 points, while logging 15 rebounds and 18 assists. Those numbers put him in the company of NBA great Grant Hill as a Detroit rookie.
DETROIT, MI

