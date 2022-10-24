Read full article on original website
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball
As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets
What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
Jaime Jaquez Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UCLA senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been named to the 20-person watch list for this season’s Julius Erving Award, which honors the nation’s best small forward. Jaquez Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard/forward who has starred for the Bruins the past three seasons, was honored as...
Duke's Tyrese Proctor Named To Jerry West Award Watch List
One of the top performers at the annual Countdown to Craziness event was freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor who led the White Team with 10 points during the annual Blue-White scrimmage. The 6-foot-4 guard from Sydney, Australia showed off an array of skills as both a lead and scoring guard...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Ronnie 2K speaks on Kings’ Keegan Murray winning Rookie of the Year in NBA 2K23 simulation
Ronnie 2K explains why Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray was a logical choice for Rookie of the year in the annual NBA 2K23 simulation.
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly named to Bob Cousy Award watch list
Alabama men's basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning. The award recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. Cousy played for Holy Cross...
Alabama's Brandon Miller named to Julius Erving Award watch list
Alabama men's basketball guard Brandon Miller is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning. The award recognizes the top small forward in Division I men’s college basketball. Julius Erving attended the University...
Jaden Ivey joins elite company with hot start to Detroit Pistons career
Jaden Ivey is off to a hot start in his NBA career, which comes as no surprise to Purdue basketball fans. Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is already averaging 17.7 points per game. In his first 3 games as a Piston, he scored 53 points, while logging 15 rebounds and 18 assists. Those numbers put him in the company of NBA great Grant Hill as a Detroit rookie.
Paolo Banchero just can’t stop making NBA history with yet another feat
It’s early in the NBA season, but it feels safe to say that the Orlando Magic hit a homerun with Paolo Banchero. He’s only played in five games so far but he’s already set some NBA history marks. Paolo Banchero’s latest feat came on Wednesday against the...
