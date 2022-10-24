Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Way Day, the Best Time of Year to Shop for Furniture
Don’t worry, this isn’t a real holiday. Way Day is a two-day shopping event at Wayfair, where all the furniture is up to 80% off and everything ships for free. Up for big discounts: living room seating, dining room sets, area rugs, bar stools, bedding, lighting, shelving and even cookware and kitchen appliances.
Cult of Mac
Give your iPhone 1TB of extra space with best-of-web pricing on cloud storage
It’s annoying getting notifications that you’re almost out of storage on your phone or computer. Quit playing that game and free up some local storage space on your iPhone, Mac or iPad with cloud storage accessible from an unlimited number of devices. Koofr Cloud Storage offers a 1TB...
What Is The Best Color For Kitchen Countertops? – House Digest Survey
The color of your kitchen countertop can be used to create contrast or to serve as a neutral base. Here are the best colors according to our survey.
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
homedit.com
Black Doors White Trim: A Striking Look for Interior and Exterior
Black doors white trim creates a look that is stylish but also classic. It is not as simple to pair just any white with any black. According to Real Simple, “[t]he painted door look, especially when paired with a lighter surrounding trim and wall paint, is striking and dramatic.” Nothing creates that drama better than the contrasting tones of black and white.
yankodesign.com
This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size
Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Cult of Mac
Charge and transfer data for 5 devices with this inventory-blowout price on a USB-C hub
If you’ve got a lot of devices, then you need multiple charging ports to go with them, something even our favorite MacBooks can seriously lack. The secret to keeping all your devices connected is a multi-port USB accessory like this Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub. It’s available for...
GAA Classic Cars Featuring 1967 C-10 Restomod With Frame-Off Restoration
Here's a performance vehicle for everyone from tradesmen to enthusiasts. Picture yourself driving on a cold night, your hand hanging out the wind and catching the wind between your fingers. You’re hauling a load of lumber for tomorrow’s project but for now you’re just enjoying the drive. In fact, you’re behind the wheel of a truck widely regarded as America’s favorite workhorse. What are you driving? The answer is a Chevrolet C10 with a big block under the hood and a slick paint job that other car people will recognize.
BHG
A Complete Guide to the Most Common Types of Curtains
In an interior design Venn diagram, curtains occupy that essential middle space between function and fashion. Curtains filter light and add privacy, but they also offer a focal point and opportunity for color and pattern. Window treatments complete a room, but there are so many options, it can be hard to decide which is best for your space. Here, interior designers break down the different types of curtains so you can decide on window treatments that work for your style and needs.
retrofitmagazine.com
Decking Now Is Available in a Soft Greige
MoistureShield, a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, introduces new Catalina to its Meridian capped composite decking line, a soft “greige” shade reminiscent of aged shiplap, to easily match today’s architectural styles. Greige is a combination of gray and beige, which has become popular in recent years for interiors and named a color of the year by leading decor brands.
Cult of Mac
Build your IT exam prep library with a blowout price on 14 CompTIA training e-books
If you’re looking to start an IT career, you may find CompTIA’s exam path useful. The 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle can help launch your career into high gear, and it’s on sale at a blowout price as part of our Overstock Deals event, which runs until October 31 at 11:59 PM.
Cult of Mac
Ugreen’s powerful 200W GaN charger is perfect for desktop or traveling [Review]
Before you say it, I know – this isn’t the first time we’ve talked about gallium nitride (GaN) chargers. But the super-small, super-fast chargers are, frankly, worth getting excited about. I recently had the pleasure of taking Ugreen’s Nexode 200W desktop GaN charger for a spin, and let me tell you: this really is the puck-sized charger you want on your desk.
18 Photos That Prove Half The World Is Living In The Year 3022, While The Rest Of Us Are Stuck Here In 2022
Putting a small patch of grass in an airport so dogs can do their "business" is kinda brilliant.
Tree Hugger
Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles
We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
Cult of Mac
Stop snoring dead in its tracks with this innovative wearable
As we develop better tools to understand our health, we’re learning just how important sleep actually is. The Snore Circle is designed to help you sleep better and get hard facts on how you sleep. For a limited time, this innovative wearable is on sale for $79.99 (regularly $119), the best price on the web.
Cult of Mac
Sweet deals: Take 15% off delightful Apple accessories by Elago
Elago is known for its fun and interesting stands and cases, often in a retro vein. If you’re in need of Apple accessories along those lines — or along any lines, really — you should check out the big Halloween Sale in the Cult of Mac Store.
Cult of Mac
How to share an iCloud Photo Library
After a weekend getaway or vacation, my wife and I inevitably take half an hour when we get home to share our pictures back and forth. With iOS 16, that is no more. You can finally enable a shared iCloud Photo Library — and it’s really straightforward. With...
Comments / 0