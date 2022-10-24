Read full article on original website
Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and the preservation of Native American sites has prompted another legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. They contend in a complaint filed Wednesday that the federal government is going back on its word by clearing the way for oil and gas development on federal lands near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The Bureau of Land Management says the parcels in question are outside a 10-mile buffer zone around the park.
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Skip Vermont – Connecticut Has More Fall Fun and Colorful Foliage
New England is legendary for fall foliage. About 3.5 million people a year visit Vermont in the fall. And while Vermont certainly has beautiful fall foliage, so does Connecticut, and without the crowds. If you're looking for the best opportunity for hassle-free leaf-peeping, you'll want to head to New Haven...
