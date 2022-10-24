ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game

Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Essence

Happy Birthday, Naomi Osaka! The Tennis Star’s Bossiest Moves On And Off The Court

One time for the birthday tennis star, two times for the birthday tennis star! As Naomi Osaka gears up to celebrate her 25th birthday, we want to honor her quarter-century on this earth and give Osaka her flowers. Every birthday is a significant milestone, but to kick off her 25th year in style, I culled some of Osaka’s bossiest moves to date. We wish you a year filled with happiness, good health, adventure, and moments to remember with family and friends.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
TMZ.com

Russell Wilson Pours Heart Out In Birthday Post For Ciara

Russell Wilson turned into William Wordsworth for Ciara's birthday -- gushing over his wife in an emotional post on Tuesday ... and praising her as the perfect mother, businesswoman and partner. "God blessed the world on this day with you," the Denver Broncos quarterback said on Instagram. "I love you...
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors

Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

