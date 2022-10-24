Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Upworthy
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
intheknow.com
Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage
This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
intheknow.com
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
intheknow.com
Boyfriend ‘refuses’ to share food with girlfriend: ‘Order your own’
A boyfriend is fed up with having to share food with his girlfriend. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. She has a habit of saying she doesn’t want any food, then asking for some immediately after. While at first, he thought it was cute, he’s over it now.
intheknow.com
North West just revealed one of Kim’s minimalist chic kitchen gadgets on TikTok — and it’s on sale on Amazon
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Kim Kardashian is the queen of minimalist home...
intheknow.com
Toddler is so excited to run into her favorite teacher at a restaurant
This TikTok mom shared the sweet moment her toddler daughter spotted her favorite teacher at a restaurant!. Christina (@christinaabiola) is a parent and TikToker who shares a mix of makeup tutorials and videos of her adorable toddler daughter, Aniyah. In a recent viral video, which has over 23 million views, Christina shared the incredibly heartwarming moment Aniyah spotted her favorite teacher while standing in line to order at a restaurant and ran over for a hug!
intheknow.com
Woman feels ‘uncomfortable’ being bridesmaid to childhood best friend because of groom: ‘Cut them both out of your life’
A woman doesn’t want to be a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding. She shared what happened on Reddit’s “Am I the A******?” forum. She has known her friend Jane since middle school, though they went to separate colleges. She met her boyfriend, Kyle, at college.
intheknow.com
Parents allow toddler to take photos of them with ‘surprisingly good’ results
These TikTok parents shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video of the time they let their toddler direct their photoshoot!. Nicolette (@nicoletteg.g) is a TikToker, fitness influencer, and mom to an adorable toddler named Legacy. Recently, Nicolette decided to do a photoshoot with her husband, and chose to hire an unexpected photoshoot director! In an adorable video, Nicolette shares what happened when she let Legacy direct her photoshoot, and then shares the photoshoot’s adorable results!
intheknow.com
What is ‘vampire skin’? The new beauty TikTok trend replaces ‘glass skin’
Twilight-obsessed TikTokers are making vampire skin the latest beauty trend. You may not remember the Twilight movies. All you need to know is the male protagonist, Edward Cullen, is a 104-year-old vampire with glittering skin dating a 17-year-old girl. But it’s only the glowing skin here that people are after.
intheknow.com
How to make the Bella Hadid sandwich that has TikTok in a chokehold
Bella Hadid is done with you asking! Here is the viral sandwich recipe. The supermodel has posted not one, not two, but three TikToks addressing the contents of a delicious sammie she made weeks ago. She and her best friend Yasmine had a picnic together back in September. Hadid gave...
intheknow.com
Manhattan bedroom gets sleek, modern upgrade for just $1,000
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, Host...
18 Photos That Prove Half The World Is Living In The Year 3022, While The Rest Of Us Are Stuck Here In 2022
Putting a small patch of grass in an airport so dogs can do their "business" is kinda brilliant.
intheknow.com
The best Way Day deals on Kelly Clarkson home decor to grab before the sale ends tomorrow
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Today, Wayfair surprised us all by kicking off...
intheknow.com
What is the rainforest personality test?
The rainforest test is taking over TikTok. Here’s how to do the self-reflection quiz. TikToker and software engineer @feleciaforthewin popularized the test and earned 4 million views in a matter of days. The personality quiz is supposed to reveal what you value in life. @feleciaforthewin. Send this to someone...
intheknow.com
Look fresh off the runway with these glossy lids
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Achieving a perfect glossy lid is easier than...
intheknow.com
Family records silly video after finding TikToker’s phone: ‘Vibes are immaculate’
A family found a stranger’s phone at Walmart. Then they left the person a video message. While shopping at the department store, a husband, wife and five of their children found a phone in the baby section. To provide the owner with some details, they decided to improvise. After recovering her phone, Michell DeMarcus posted the video on TikTok in hopes that the family would discover it.
intheknow.com
Great Dane loves to swing with neighbor’s little girl in adorable TikTok
A dog and a baby girl may have invented the perfect game for a day in the yard. TikToker Nicole Laster Gana took her grandbaby out for a ride on the swing. But the neighbor’s Great Dane Todd had other plans for the little one. It’s no surprise the breed has long been called the “gentle giants” of canines. That makes them great with children and even other animals.
