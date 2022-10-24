31st annual Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inducts 7 new members

The Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members in the Hall’s 31st class of honorees at the Faribault Elk’s Lodge Friday with a well-attended ceremony and dinner.

The inductees included Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra, KariAnne Nass-Wayland, Gordy Kosfeld, Anthony Gustafson, Bo Putrah, Jenna Halvorson-Fuchs and Randy Brekke.

Randy Brekke, a 1967 Faribault graduate said, in his day, there was Vietnam, hippies, and it was sometimes tough.

When he was in fifth or sixth grade, the coach said “Brekke, I want you to carry the ball. It was flag football, and he took the ball and ran as fast as he could, but was run down by someone in an otherwise open field. So coach said “Brekke, you’re on the line.”

Another time, he got a paper back with a big “B-plus” on it and the teacher said “You better get your act together.” From then on, he did just that.

Anthony Gustafson said he appreciated the platform that gave the inductees the chance to thank people who helped them in sports.

“With every journey, there must be a beginning, and for me, I had an a-ha moment where my sports career took a turn, and I was sent on a path,” he said.

“It was when I was younger. My dad brought me to a skills and drills soccer competition,” Gustafson said. He did his best and thought he did well, but he did not win a medal, and cried in the car going home, saying “it was not fair.”

He said discussion in the car with his dad went along the lines of, “Did you do your best? Yes I did. Okay. That’s all that matters. Now, what are you going to do to get better at this so you won’t feel this way any more?”

“And that’s when something clicked,” Gustafson said. “I had zero desire to play soccer.” But he would also learn that it was not about the award, but rather about the work that you do to get there.

He gave out thanks “to his older brother Matthew, who never let him win.” And he remembered the one time when he came the closest to beating him, at the Big 9 Conference meet, where Gustafson was leading the long jump in the finals, and it came down to the very last jump. “And of course, you found a way to beat me. But I was glad it was you.”

“Thank you for being my hero.”

Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra, 2010 Bethlehem Academy graduate, was a four-year starter on the BA volleyball team, two-time state champion, and also a four-year starter at Augustana University.

She thanked her family, who was always there to support, including a special memory at one of her competitions, where her grandpa was in attendance, wearing a back brace because he had just had back surgery, and he was pushing her grandma in a wheelchair because she had just had knee surgery.

“I was also fortunate to have had the support and guidance of so may awesome coaches throughout my career,” she said.

Jenna Halvorson-Fuchs was a 2010 Faribault graduate, where she was a five-year letter winner in soccer.

Unlike some children growing up in the middle of six sibling, she said she was fearful of attention. “Any attention in any way, shape or form was absolutely terrifying. That was until I realized I was pretty good at sports.”

Through sports, she found her voice and found that her actions could speak louder than any words. She said she learned things in sports that she still uses in everyday life. Such as mantras and breathing techniques from running the 400-meter dash, which she used during the birth of her two boys.

For public speaking, she turned to imagery skills from her sports days to reduce her nerves and increase her confidence.

She said sports has helped her and other women be more competitive in life and in the working world.

KDHL Radio’s Gordy Kosfeld was inducted for his 35 years announcing Faribault and area high school and college sports.

Kosfeld thanked the hall of fame committee for voting for him to join the “who’s who of the Faribualt sports community.”

He thanked his older brother Gary, four years his senior, for letting him tag along to games they played, though sometimes the younger Kosfeld “got smacked pretty good occasionally and ran home crying.”

“I wanted to be close to my only brother, so sports was our connection,” he said.

He noted three quotes from Martin Luther King which have stuck with him for most of his life, “I try to live by these. He said:”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”

“How about, ‘If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michaelangelo painted pictures, like Shakespeare wrote poetry, like Beethoven composed music. Sweep streets so well that all amongst the heaven and earth will have to pause and say: Here was a great street sweeper who swept his job well.’”

“And Dr. King also said, ‘Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.’”

Kosfeld said you don’t have to have a college degree to work with all of your heart.

Inductee KariAnne Nass-Wayland was a 2010 Bethlehem Academy graduate and two-time state volleyball champion, with inductee Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra and played at St. Thomas University, where both years the team went to the Division III National Elite Eight.

Nass-Wayland said sports participation taught her to never give up, always enjoy the journey, take one day at a time and enjoy the days we have together. She thanked her dad, who, after watching his first volleyball game, “all of a sudden he’s an expert on volleyball, he was very engaged and excited” giving her and the team a scouting report on the team they would be playing next.

Her coach later in the tournament said: “Well I think we got Pete hooked.”

Nass-Wayland said as her family became fans of the sport through her career, “it really was a platform where we grew our relationship.”

“I’m so grateful for that common love of volleyball,” she said.

Inductee Bo Putrah is a 2010 graduate of Faribault High School. He thanked his family for support, including his father and grandfather, both members on the Hall of Fame and acknowledged competitive sibling rivalry that all helped form his sports career.

He thanked his grandpa for sideline encouragement of a sort: “Run the damn ball. What was that play called?” and “What is No. 62 doing on the field?”

He said he was thankful for the guidance, commitment, time and energy of his coaches and said a coach is someone who teaches, trains and advises someone to improve on skills and reflect on those skills and improvement.

Putrah recalled the 2009 Mud Bowl against Owatonna, and he was playing tight end, half back and full back and begged coach Ned Louis for the ball. When he carried the ball in the first series of the game, he ran as a tailback and was stopped.

He ran right into the back of an O-lineman. The linebacker came off the edge, took the ball out of his hands and ran 90 yards the other way. And as he ran after the linebacker, he spotted Louis running beside him, saying “you better get that damn ball.”

He didn’t think he got the ball the rest of the game but they won the game — and his teammate ran for a school single-game record of 298 yards in the win.

“To all those that I played with, thanks for teaching me the most important thing about athletics,” he said. “These are memories that will stick with you forever.”