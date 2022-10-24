ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

31st annual Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inducts 7 new members

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X22IM_0il4XlyT00

The Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members in the Hall’s 31st class of honorees at the Faribault Elk’s Lodge Friday with a well-attended ceremony and dinner.

The inductees included Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra, KariAnne Nass-Wayland, Gordy Kosfeld, Anthony Gustafson, Bo Putrah, Jenna Halvorson-Fuchs and Randy Brekke.

Randy Brekke, a 1967 Faribault graduate said, in his day, there was Vietnam, hippies, and it was sometimes tough.

When he was in fifth or sixth grade, the coach said “Brekke, I want you to carry the ball. It was flag football, and he took the ball and ran as fast as he could, but was run down by someone in an otherwise open field. So coach said “Brekke, you’re on the line.”

Another time, he got a paper back with a big “B-plus” on it and the teacher said “You better get your act together.” From then on, he did just that.

Anthony Gustafson said he appreciated the platform that gave the inductees the chance to thank people who helped them in sports.

“With every journey, there must be a beginning, and for me, I had an a-ha moment where my sports career took a turn, and I was sent on a path,” he said.

“It was when I was younger. My dad brought me to a skills and drills soccer competition,” Gustafson said. He did his best and thought he did well, but he did not win a medal, and cried in the car going home, saying “it was not fair.”

He said discussion in the car with his dad went along the lines of, “Did you do your best? Yes I did. Okay. That’s all that matters. Now, what are you going to do to get better at this so you won’t feel this way any more?”

“And that’s when something clicked,” Gustafson said. “I had zero desire to play soccer.” But he would also learn that it was not about the award, but rather about the work that you do to get there.

He gave out thanks “to his older brother Matthew, who never let him win.” And he remembered the one time when he came the closest to beating him, at the Big 9 Conference meet, where Gustafson was leading the long jump in the finals, and it came down to the very last jump. “And of course, you found a way to beat me. But I was glad it was you.”

“Thank you for being my hero.”

Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra, 2010 Bethlehem Academy graduate, was a four-year starter on the BA volleyball team, two-time state champion, and also a four-year starter at Augustana University.

She thanked her family, who was always there to support, including a special memory at one of her competitions, where her grandpa was in attendance, wearing a back brace because he had just had back surgery, and he was pushing her grandma in a wheelchair because she had just had knee surgery.

“I was also fortunate to have had the support and guidance of so may awesome coaches throughout my career,” she said.

Jenna Halvorson-Fuchs was a 2010 Faribault graduate, where she was a five-year letter winner in soccer.

Unlike some children growing up in the middle of six sibling, she said she was fearful of attention. “Any attention in any way, shape or form was absolutely terrifying. That was until I realized I was pretty good at sports.”

Through sports, she found her voice and found that her actions could speak louder than any words. She said she learned things in sports that she still uses in everyday life. Such as mantras and breathing techniques from running the 400-meter dash, which she used during the birth of her two boys.

For public speaking, she turned to imagery skills from her sports days to reduce her nerves and increase her confidence.

She said sports has helped her and other women be more competitive in life and in the working world.

KDHL Radio’s Gordy Kosfeld was inducted for his 35 years announcing Faribault and area high school and college sports.

Kosfeld thanked the hall of fame committee for voting for him to join the “who’s who of the Faribualt sports community.”

He thanked his older brother Gary, four years his senior, for letting him tag along to games they played, though sometimes the younger Kosfeld “got smacked pretty good occasionally and ran home crying.”

“I wanted to be close to my only brother, so sports was our connection,” he said.

He noted three quotes from Martin Luther King which have stuck with him for most of his life, “I try to live by these. He said:”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”

“How about, ‘If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michaelangelo painted pictures, like Shakespeare wrote poetry, like Beethoven composed music. Sweep streets so well that all amongst the heaven and earth will have to pause and say: Here was a great street sweeper who swept his job well.’”

“And Dr. King also said, ‘Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.’”

Kosfeld said you don’t have to have a college degree to work with all of your heart.

Inductee KariAnne Nass-Wayland was a 2010 Bethlehem Academy graduate and two-time state volleyball champion, with inductee Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra and played at St. Thomas University, where both years the team went to the Division III National Elite Eight.

Nass-Wayland said sports participation taught her to never give up, always enjoy the journey, take one day at a time and enjoy the days we have together. She thanked her dad, who, after watching his first volleyball game, “all of a sudden he’s an expert on volleyball, he was very engaged and excited” giving her and the team a scouting report on the team they would be playing next.

Her coach later in the tournament said: “Well I think we got Pete hooked.”

Nass-Wayland said as her family became fans of the sport through her career, “it really was a platform where we grew our relationship.”

“I’m so grateful for that common love of volleyball,” she said.

Inductee Bo Putrah is a 2010 graduate of Faribault High School. He thanked his family for support, including his father and grandfather, both members on the Hall of Fame and acknowledged competitive sibling rivalry that all helped form his sports career.

He thanked his grandpa for sideline encouragement of a sort: “Run the damn ball. What was that play called?” and “What is No. 62 doing on the field?”

He said he was thankful for the guidance, commitment, time and energy of his coaches and said a coach is someone who teaches, trains and advises someone to improve on skills and reflect on those skills and improvement.

Putrah recalled the 2009 Mud Bowl against Owatonna, and he was playing tight end, half back and full back and begged coach Ned Louis for the ball. When he carried the ball in the first series of the game, he ran as a tailback and was stopped.

He ran right into the back of an O-lineman. The linebacker came off the edge, took the ball out of his hands and ran 90 yards the other way. And as he ran after the linebacker, he spotted Louis running beside him, saying “you better get that damn ball.”

He didn’t think he got the ball the rest of the game but they won the game — and his teammate ran for a school single-game record of 298 yards in the win.

“To all those that I played with, thanks for teaching me the most important thing about athletics,” he said. “These are memories that will stick with you forever.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Loyola Catholic School purchases its entire campus on the Hill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Catholic education has been here for 100 years, and with the securing of the campus, we plan for the next 100 years,” head of Loyola Catholic School Dr. Claudia Roesler said. As of September 28, Loyola Catholic School purchased the entirety of its campus...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Y decides not to proceed with Eastside location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family Y board has decided to not move forward with a second location on Mankato’s eastside. After discussion and a board vote earlier this week, the hard decision was made to not move forward with an Eastside Y. ”Our Board and staff have...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Kaleb Braun-Schulz: young Mankato man plays his way through the region

Largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off in Nicollet County. In Nicollet County, The Underage Substance Use Prevention Coalition is planning an outreach to promote the campaign. Home prepping: how to successfully get a home on the market. Updated: 4 hours ago. A local realtor, Bruce Tanhoff...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester

There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
ROCHESTER, MN
vikings.com

Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits

MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: County Road 11 Now Open

County Road 11 between County Road 20 and Trunk Highway 68 is now open. Drivers are urged to use caution as the construction crews finalize seeding and other cleanup items. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
MANKATO, MN
multihousingnews.com

Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Midwest Expansion

The real estate private equity firm is building the addition at SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit property purchased earlier this year in Rochester, Minn. is expanding its national development platform with construction of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit, garden-style community in Rochester, Minn., acquired in April.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
GLENCOE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Power 96

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway

Ahh weekend getaways. Just long enough to relax for a bit, but not too long, ya know? A popular weekend getaway (or even just day trip) spot for us Rochester, Minnesota residents would be the Twin Cities. But there's another midwest city that was named one of the best places to go for a weekend getaway and Rochester isn't terribly far from it.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening

An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
991
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy