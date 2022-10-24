Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil
Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React
Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
Leslie Jordan Throughout the Years
Here's a look at the late actor's life in photos. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67.
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the popular actor and comedian known for roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died Monday. He was 67. Jordan was in a car crash around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Romaine Street and Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, news outlets reported. Law enforcement set up a white tent at the crash site and said the driver died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if Jordan died as a result of the crash or because of a medical emergency.A representative for Jordan released this statement: The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and...
Lynda Carter, George Takei, & More Celeb Friends of Leslie Jordan Mourn His Death: ‘We Are Heartbroken’
Leslie Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 67 after crashing his car into the side of a building in Hollywood after apparently suffering a medical emergency. While the details surrounding the death of the Will & Grace star were few, the number of people shocked by the sudden loss of this comedic titan was many. Following the news of his death, many of Leslie’s fellow A-listers flocked online to publicly mourn and grieve. Some, like George Takei, remembered Leslie for his “mirth” and joy; others like Lynda Carter thanked him for “keeping us all laughing” during the recent pandemic years. Most knew him as a joy both in front and away from the cameras.
Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom. "If Leslie...
Dolly Parton Pens An Emotional Message About The Death Of Leslie Jordan
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan tragically died on October 24 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, leading him to lose control of his car and crash into a building (via TMZ). He was 67 years old. According to IMDb, Jordan began his acting career in the 1980s and has...
Megan Mullally Reacts to Leslie Jordan's Death: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
The world is mourning the loss of the beloved Leslie Jordan, who died at the age of 67 after reportedly being involved in a car accident. Many of those who worked with Jordan throughout the years, including his Will & Grace co-stars, have issued tributes to him following his passing. Megan Mullally, who worked closely with Jordan on Will & Grace, shared an especially kind message to celebrate her dear friend.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Crash — Hollywood Mourns 'Will & Grace' Star
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian whose flamboyant, chatty Instagram blew up in recent years, has died following a West Coast car crash. He was 67. TMZ reported Jordan's shocking death, noting that law enforcement suspects Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW in Hollywood near Romaine and Cahuenga, leading him to crash into a building.
