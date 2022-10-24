Leslie Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 67 after crashing his car into the side of a building in Hollywood after apparently suffering a medical emergency. While the details surrounding the death of the Will & Grace star were few, the number of people shocked by the sudden loss of this comedic titan was many. Following the news of his death, many of Leslie’s fellow A-listers flocked online to publicly mourn and grieve. Some, like George Takei, remembered Leslie for his “mirth” and joy; others like Lynda Carter thanked him for “keeping us all laughing” during the recent pandemic years. Most knew him as a joy both in front and away from the cameras.

3 DAYS AGO