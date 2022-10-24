ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Mother shares experience after kids contracted RSV

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) — The challenges of being a parent become even more pronounced, when your child gets sick. Nationwide, there’s been a surge of cases in RSV, and it’s spreading in the Bluegrass. “If you show any signs of sickness, or cold or cough, what may...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Bat Room’, at the Second Chances Wildlife Center, in Mount Washington Kentucky, provides a home for bats in need of extra care. The ‘Bat Room’ mostly provides a temporary home for bats in need until they have been successfully rehabilitated, and are ready to be released back into nature. However, some bats require lifetime care and will remain in the room permanently.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
denver7.com

'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide

NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school

WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Lexington couple brings Halloween spirit to neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Whether you prefer Halloween creepy or cute, you’ll find it at Shirley and Johnny Richie’s home. The couple has been decorating their front yard for years, and not only has their collection of inflatables grown, but so has their local fanbase. “I just...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington high school briefly locked down after reported gun on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Henry Clay High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to reports of a possible weapon on campus, Fayette County Public Schools officials said Thursday. There was a large police presence on site securing the campus and no students or staff were harmed, a spokeswoman for the district said. The campus was not evacuated, as officials said law enforcement has properly secured the area.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment

As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
RICHMOND, KY

