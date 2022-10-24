Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls
Combine warm milk, molasses, and yeast in a small bowl and stir together until combined. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add sugar, salt, and 4 1/2 cups of the flour to the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add milk mixture, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; add remaining 1/4 cup flour 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Three quick and easy air fryer recipes
In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
recipesgram.com
Delicious Italian Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse
This Italian raspberry cheesecake mousse is so creamy, refreshing, and very delicious! It can be a great summer choice for breakfast or after-lunch-dessert. Easy and quick to prepare – here is the recipe:. Servings 10. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 cup (120 grams) graham cracker crumbs. 2 tablespoons (25...
Allrecipes.com
Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
Place potatoes and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the salt in a large stock pot. Add enough cold water to cover potatoes by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high and boil until potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile,...
I made 3 easy fall recipes in a Crock-Pot and they were they perfect for chilly days
An Insider reporter made creamy pork chops with mushrooms, corn chowder, and beef stew in a slow cooker.
BHG
Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Strata
Think of this breakfast casserole in ratios and swap in whatever vegetables or cheeses you like to suit the ingredients in your original stuffing. Beaten eggs bind stuffing into a strata with mushrooms, sausage, bell peppers, and kale. You can change the additions to complement the flavor profile of your stuffing recipe.
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
