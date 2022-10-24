ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Trigg County sheriff's office looking for 'armed and dangerous' man

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County stop results in drug and gun charges for Murray man

A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah woman accused of stealing over $6,000 of merchandise arrested, charged with two felonies

PADUCAH — Paducah police have arrested a woman they believe stole $6,500 worth of merchandise from two local retailers by pretending to use self-checkout kiosks. According to a release from the Paducah Police department, 29-year-year old Precious Burnside was arrested Wednesday evening on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking after being accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from two Walmart stores in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others

The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah couple facing numerous drug charges after deputies find meth, other drugs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces several charges after detectives made an undercover methamphetamine purchase. Phillip G. Stout, 40, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in Hydrocodone, trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5lbs., possession of drug paraphernalia, and a McCracken County indictment warrant (trafficking in methamphetamine).
PADUCAH, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah men arrested after traffic stop

Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Stolen Cell Phone

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen cell phone. Reports said officers were dispatched to Walmart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to speak with Courtney Alexander, of Rutherford. At the scene, Ms. Alexander said she was looking at sizes of infant clothing, when she set her phone down and...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

wkdzradio.com

Woman Claims Someone Hit Her With Vehicle

A Hopkinsville woman told police someone hit her with a vehicle on Cottage Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman told them she was hit in the 100 block of Cottage Street, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. The woman refused medical attention. The investigation is continuing.
wevv.com

18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping

A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day

Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking after robbing a Paducah convenience store twice in one day. Police were called by the owner of the Superway on North 8th Street during the afternoon of October 15th. The owner said a male came into the store wearing a mask and carrying a baseball bat. As the juvenile allegedly threatened the owner with the bat, a second male juvenile reportedly took merchandise, including vaping products. The males then fled the scene, leaving the bat behind.
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

