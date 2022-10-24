A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO