Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: Why you should back the Cardinals, other best bets
It's Week 8 of the NFL season, and I finally hit the escape hatch on the New York Jets. Hopefully, you soared with me in Week 7 as they won outright, yet again, but it's time for me to lay off of them this weekend. As for this week's slate,...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Forecasting the top 8 contenders
With the last weekend of football before the College Football Playoff selection committee reveals its first set of rankings on Tuesday, let's take stock of just who has the best chance to get into those coveted four playoff spots, and which team looks like it has — wink, wink, eye test! — the best chance to stay there.
FOX Sports
Sean McVay's reaction validates McCaffrey trade for 49ers, Cowherd says
The San Francisco 49ers' trade for running Christian McCaffrey sent shockwaves across the NFL for multiple reasons. Obviously, the movement of an All-Pro player is sure to make headlines. But the other aspect was how much the 49ers gave the Carolina Panthers in order to land him, parting with a second, a third, and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
FOX Sports
Buccaneers lose 3rd straight; What's going on in Tampa Bay?
The Buccaneers are stagnant. Thursday night's 27-22 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens was yet another frustrating example of a team that can't seem to pull things together — and eight games have already been played. Offensively, nothing is working, which is in turn affecting the other side of...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chaos is a ladder — up for Seahawks, down for Packers
A wise man once said, "Chaos is a ladder." All right, scratch that. Let's not look to Petyr Baelish of "Game of Thrones" for much in the way of life advice. But looking across the NFL landscape in Week 8, it's easy to understand the sentiment. As it sits right...
FOX Sports
Titans release renderings of proposed new domed stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday. The renderings follow last week's announcement that the Titans had reached an agreement with the Nashville mayor for local funding. That final piece of...
FOX Sports
Why Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M are underachieving
What do Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M all have in common?. Outside of being four of the most storied programs throughout college football, all four have underachieved up to this point in 2022. Heading into this season, Notre Dame (5), Texas A&M (6) and Oklahoma (9) were all...
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
FOX Sports
Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they?
The biggest benefit of the Dallas Cowboys' front office conservatism is that it makes them predictable. Most years, when the trade deadline rolls around, you can write off Dallas as a buyer or a seller because they'd typically prefer to roll with what's already on the roster. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones even said after Sunday's win against Detroit that he didn't expect to be a factor in the trade deadline. "I don't see that. I don't expect a trade," he told reporters. Imagine the collective surprise, then, when that turned out to be posturing.
FOX Sports
3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles' debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Ravens-Buccaneers, pick
The Baltimore Ravens (4-3) are heading to Florida to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) in a Week 8 matchup. The Ravens are coming off a 23-20 win against the Cleveland Browns, while the Bucs lost their Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. Here's everything you...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Bengals-Browns, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in February, yet the Cleveland Browns (2-5) have gotten the best of their Ohio rivals in recent years as the teams will battle on Monday Night Football. The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-46, but the Browns have won...
FOX Sports
Bills not underestimating Rodgers despite Packers struggles
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde and receiver Jake Kumerow know Aaron Rodgers well enough to appreciate how much the Packers quarterback’s words resonate in Green Bay. So when Rodgers defiantly insisted the Packers' playoff hopes, at 3-4, remain realistic despite a third consecutive loss...
FOX Sports
Giants give up on Kadarius Toney, still need game-changing receiver
The Giants have lived for years by the mantra of: You don't give up on talent. It takes time to develop players. Good teams don't just throw young players away. But when it came to Kadarius Toney, a first-round pick from the previous regime, this new Giants regime couldn't wait to give up on him — even though he has a talent they desperately need.
FOX Sports
Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
