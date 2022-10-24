Read full article on original website
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
South Korea Has Not Supplied Lethal Weapons to Ukraine, President Says
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday Seoul has not provided any lethal weapons to Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision would destroy their bilateral relations. Putin made the remark at a conference in Moscow on Thursday, accusing the West of inciting...
U.S. Military Dismisses Russia as ‘Acute’ Threat as Putin Boasts of ‘New World Order’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday dismissed the potency of the threat Russia poses to the United States amid new claims from President Vladimir Putin that his ongoing military campaign in Ukraine serves as a first step in the implementation of a new world order. Speaking at the public release...
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
Ukrainian Troops Holding Out Against Crazy Russian Tactics -Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, describing the Russian tactics as crazy. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening video address, also said there would be good news from the front, but gave...
Final Mexican State Approves Same-Sex Marriage
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's northeastern border state of Tamaulipas voted on Wednesday to recognize same-sex marriage, making it legal in every district across the country. The congress of Tamaulipas approved to recognize equal marriage within its Civil Code, it said in an official Twitter account. It comes the same...
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Close Putin Ally Says 23 Soldiers Died in Ukrainian Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week. Kadyrov's comments were unusual, given that pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses...
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Putin Blames West for Ukraine War, Plays Down Nuclear Fears
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no regrets on Thursday for his war in Ukraine, insisting that the "special military operation" was still achieving its goals and the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end. Inveighing against the West for more than three-and-a-half hours in a...
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
U.S. to Scrap Sea-Launched Nuclear Missile Despite Military Backing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will stop developing nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missiles, Pentagon documents released on Thursday said, despite senior military officials publicly recommending keeping it. The decision to cancel the submarine-launched cruise missile could help President Joe Biden address calls from fellow Democrats to scale back America's nuclear...
Sunni Cleric Challenges Iran's Leaders as Protests Rage
DUBAI (Reuters) - A prominent Sunni cleric who directed unprecedented criticism at Iran's supreme leader over a bloody crackdown in his hometown appeared unbowed this week by warnings from security forces, pressing his demands for more rights for his minority and voicing support for other groups in country-wide unrest. Molavi...
Germany Says Russia Threatens Europe After Putin Predicts 'Dangerous' Decade
FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted a "dangerous" decade ahead. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
Hawkish Russian Broadcaster Simonyan Says She Has Been Banned From Armenia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Margarita Simonyan, hawkish head of the Russian state broadcaster RT, said on Tuesday that she had been banned from Armenia, along with a senior Russian lawmaker. "Konstantin Zatulin, who has been a fierce supporter of Armenia for many years, has been banned from entering Armenia by the...
Kremlin Says Griner Prisoner Swap Must Be Negotiated Behind Closed Doors
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said that a potential prisoner exchange with the United States to free U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia on drug smuggling charges, can only be negotiated quietly. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman...
