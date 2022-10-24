The Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, will be inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame on November 4, 2022, during The Fox’s thirtieth-anniversary concert series. Before moe. takes the stage on the first of a three-night stint, legendary music promoter Chuck Morris, founder of Colorado Music Hall of Fame, will formally induct The Fox into The Hall of Fame. “For The Fox to have been successful for thirty years as a venue is almost a miracle in our industry,” Morris says.” With the average life of a rock club less than five years, The Fox’s legendary reputation and success is a testament to their ownership, staff and, of course, the greatest music community in the greater Boulder area.”

