Santa Maria, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Three-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.8 million

The spacious historic property located in the 300 block of Islay Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Sept. 22, 2022 for $3,825,000, or $1,810 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 2,113 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge

The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Mindbody laying of SLO County residents

Mindbody, one of the largest employers in San Luis Obispo, is again laying of county residents, according to an announcement the company made on Wednesday. In the announcement, Mindbody, a publicly traded company that sells software for managing health and wellness businesses, said that inflation and impacts from the pandemic led to the latest layoffs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County

[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

