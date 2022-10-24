Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.8 million
The spacious historic property located in the 300 block of Islay Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Sept. 22, 2022 for $3,825,000, or $1,810 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 2,113 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
Noozhawk
Goleta City Council Votes to Move Forward with Hollister Avenue Striping Project in Old Town
After more than 30 years of studying Hollister Avenue to find ways to make Old Town Goleta safer, the Goleta City Council voted unanimously Thursday to move the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project forward into the final design and construction phases. The restriping project is estimated to cost...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $889,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $567,196. The average price per square foot was $364.
Noozhawk
Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge
The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the last week to $1,059. That’s $636 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,002. In the past...
calcoasttimes.com
Mindbody laying of SLO County residents
Mindbody, one of the largest employers in San Luis Obispo, is again laying of county residents, according to an announcement the company made on Wednesday. In the announcement, Mindbody, a publicly traded company that sells software for managing health and wellness businesses, said that inflation and impacts from the pandemic led to the latest layoffs.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
SLO County program has given 11,000 free showers to homeless people: ‘It’s been a blessing’
“We’re there on the front line” of homelessness, operations manager Gary Petersen said.
What’s that helicopter doing over SLO County? Fly along and see
The Tribune took a ride on a PG&E helicopter flight looking to reduce the county’s fire risk.
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office Opts Not to Install Security Cameras on Isla Vista’s Del Playa Drive for Halloween
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reversed course and decided not to install cameras on Isla Vista's Del Playa Drive this weekend to monitor Halloween festivities. The department originally planned to have cameras put up on Del Playa from Friday to Sunday or Monday. However, that will no...
Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara
Local photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara The post Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
syvnews.com
Man suffers medical emergency, rolls pickup off Hwy 154, dies
A man died after he apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving, lost control of his pickup and rolled it over in a field about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said. The man was driving a double-cab Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway...
Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police
San Luis Obispo Police arrested four people on possession of burglary tools used to steal catalytic converters during a traffic stop on Phillips and Grove Street just before 4 a.m. Friday morning. The post Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
Noozhawk
105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
Comments / 0