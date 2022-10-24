Read full article on original website
Urban Forest Residence // Pieris.Architects
Budget: 1M – 5M Pieris.Architects’ Urban Forest Residence situated at Kefalari, a leafy residential suburb of Athens is the representation of Japandi, an architectural approach that draws on the ubiquitous Scandinavian style and pairs it with the ideas of Japanese Design. The building is characterized by clean lines married with elegant shapes that help showcase the beauty of balance and form.
Monterey Heights // Alan Tse Design
Text description provided by the architects. The defining boundaries of the entry foyer should be freed up in order to improve the overall flow between the living spaces and connection from floor to floor. Removing the hovering header walls at the foyer will transform this transitional space from a formal foyer into a spatial one, which will architecturally connect the front and rear half of the living floor into one unified living space.
Levitating Bonsai Trees? This Appears Possible at HOFT (House of the Flying Trees) by R.evolution
The House Of The Flying Trees (HOFT) by R.evolution creates a unique experience around the presence of nature in the middle of the bustling city of Riga, Latvia. The project is a residential apartment complex consisting of two main construction volumes: a renovated 5-story historical building dating from 1881 and a brand-new 7-story building. Bonsai trees are integrated within the facades of both buildings, giving the illusion that the trees are levitating.
Adapting Attics: 6 Top-Notch Renovations For Vaulted Rooms
Do you have a notable extension or addition? Consider entering it in The 11th Annual A+Awards, which features new categories to celebrate both Commercial and Residential Additions and Extensions. Submit before the Early Entry Deadline of November 4th, 2022. Attics have never been a particularly attractive part of the house....
The Courtyards, Dovedale Avenue // Levitt Bernstein
This project develops an underused suburban site to provide 60 new affordable homes for older people with varying care needs. Homes will meet HAPPI recommendations and be fully accessible and wheelchair adaptable, with sliding doors to assist those with mobility issues and large storage areas inside for wheelchairs and scooters.
Young Architect Guide: How To Design and Draw Construction Details
The Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is open for entries! Architecture’s most popular drawing competition is back and bigger than ever, including larger prizes. Get started on your submission and hurry — the Main Entry Deadline of October 21st is fast-approaching. Designing a sheet of details from start...
18 Photos That Prove Half The World Is Living In The Year 3022, While The Rest Of Us Are Stuck Here In 2022
Putting a small patch of grass in an airport so dogs can do their "business" is kinda brilliant.
Office in Beyoğlu // studio hcrbzkrt
Architectural Design and Construction: OfistabFurniture Design: OfistabArchitect: Ali Kemal TerlemezArchitectural Photographer:Hacer BozkurtA functional office unit was designed with two principles; pure and simple. The concept of the project that we called “prism in prism” was shaped with a contextual approach. The 6mx6mx3m space is divided into two parts. The multi-multi functional unit is defined as a second prism in the space that includes bookshelves, kitchenette, cloakroom, meeting pod, wc, and some devices such as a fridge.
