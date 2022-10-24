ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Post Register

Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Post Register

Jonsson-Fjallby snaps tie, Jets rally for 6-4 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection during the third period and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won consecutive games...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Farabee, Hart lead surprising Flyers to 4-3 win vs Panthers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night. “He made some big saves at key times; he gives us a chance,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

