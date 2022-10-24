ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Super Duty Power, Capability Figures Released

The 2023 Ford Super Duty represents an all-new generation for the popular pickup, debuting a redesigned interior and exterior styling, a wide array of new tech features, a brand new engine, and a variety of other tweaks and features – although some may not be available until later on in the model year. At the time of its reveal, powertrain and capability features weren’t disclosed, but now, The Blue Oval has made the Super Duty’s exact specifications available.
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Motorious

One-of-a-Kind Ford F-100 Roadster Selling At Maple Brothers Auction

This restomod Ford F-100 is highly custom. Ford did a great job designing the pickup trucks in the 1950s. These are some of the most desirable trucks on the collector market. The iconic step sides and flared wheel wells roll into the current days like a bolt of lightning. Some of these trucks have been modified to make them even better than when they left the factory, and this particular example is a custom F-100 like you’ve never seen.
Carscoops

Opel/Vauxhall Grandland GSe Is A 296 HP PHEV SUV With Sports Suspension And 19-Inch Wheels

Opel and Vauxhall are expanding their electrified performance-focused range with the addition of the Grandland GSe next to the recently revealed Astra GSe. The new flagship trim of the C-SUV is not adding extra power over the standard AWD PHEV powertrain that delivers 296 hp (220 kW / 300 PS), but brings a sportier chassis setup for greater handling and minor visual tweaks to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup.
tiremeetsroad.com

Is this most pointless and wasteful part in Ford’s official parts catalog?

Each one comes individually wrapped in its own Ford parts bag. Ford Technician and Redditor /u/smoothxj40 shared with the /r/Justrolledintotheshop subreddit one of the, what he titles is, “most pointless part” from Ford’s official parts catalog. With over 4,600 upvotes, most subreddit members agree. Check out the...
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Super Duty rated up to 500 hp, 40,000 lb of towing

Ford revealed its redesigned 2023 F-Series Super Duty in September, and on Thursday the automaker confirmed pricing and a number of key specs. Sales of the 2023 F-Series Super Duty start next spring and pricing is confirmed to start at $45,765, including a $1,795 destination charge. Buyers will be able...
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible Dazzles the Senses

From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Around here, we sit through a lot of presentations about automotive trends. Charts and speeches detail the long-term march to electrification and how the move toward small-displacement, turbocharged engines is bridging the gap until we get there. We hear boasts about...

