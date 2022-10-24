ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicles on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

A 31-year-old Modesto man died Sunday night after being hit by vehicles on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue, according to police.

The incident occurred north of Roseburg Avenue at 11 p.m., said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said the man was struck in the roadway, but she didn’t know which lane. It appears that two vehicles hit him, Bear said, adding that both drivers stayed at the scene. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is withholding his name pending notification of his family.

