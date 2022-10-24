ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

WacoTrib.com

John Werner's college picks: Texas Tech atmosphere will overwhelm Bears

Saturday night’s Baylor-Texas Tech matchup in Lubbock is bursting with storylines. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will face his old boss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, for the first time. All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be back at his alma mater to be honored for his...
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Brathwaite flips commitment from Baylor to LSU

Cypress Ranch linebacker Christian Brathwaite has flipped his verbal commitment from Baylor to LSU. The 6-3, 220-pound Brathwaite, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday after he had been committed to Baylor since Jan 30. The Bears now have 24 commitments in their 2023 class,...
akinseagleseye.com

Former Akins Football player makes team with Texas Tech Raiders

On Thursday, October 29, Head Football Coach Joey Saxe announced to the Akins community that Alpha Mara, a former Varsity football player at Akins, has joined the Texas Tech Raiders football team. Mara, who graduated from Akins in 2019, has played as a defensive back for the Raiders since the...
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10

Connally (6-2, 2-0) at Madisonville (5-3, 2-0) Breakdown: In yet another battle for supremacy in district, the Connally Cadets hit the road to Madisonville to face the Mustangs. Coming off a major victory over Salado which saw Cadets junior running back Kiefer Sibley rush for 426 yards and seven touchdowns, Connally is looking to ride the momentum to a district title.
MADISONVILLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

High School Notebook: Mart's Hoffman on the verge of 100th win milestone

While the accuracy of Mart football’s all-time wins record might still be up for debate, the certainty of Kevin Hoffman’s record as the Panthers’ head coach definitely isn’t. Going into this week’s bout with undefeated Dawson (8-0 overall, 4-0 in District 10-2A Div. II), Hoffman’s career...
MART, TX
KXII.com

Wilson students anticipating new stadium despite construction setbacks

WILSON, Texas (KXII) - In February of 2021, the town of Wilson voted yes to a new school bond that would completely re-haul the school’s football stadium. “I’m really looking forward to cheering on the track cause we went to [another school] a week ago and we got to cheer on a track,” freshman cheerleader Delaney Richardson said. “And it was a lot more, you didn’t feel like you were about to break your ankle when doing a jump or a kick or something.”
WILSON, TX
TexasHighways

A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock

While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Westview Nursery keeps yards looking sharp

Homes across the Waco area boast landscaping graced with trees, plants and flowers from longtime Waco staple, Westview Nursery and Landscape Co. Family roots run deep at Westview as the fourth generation of Houcks are involved in the many aspects of serving their customers season after season. The nursery has...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust

Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
WACO, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Texas History Minute: Who is the Lubbock County namesake?

Two orphaned brothers headed west in search of adventure and a new life. The story is common in the annals of the frontier. In the case of brothers Francis and Thomas Lubbock of South Carolina, their story would play an important role in Texas History. Francis Richard Lubbock was born...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Holt Cat shows off Waco operations

Holt Cat threw a shindig Thursday afternoon, offering refreshments, valet parking, barbecue, heavy equipment displays and a live band to guests in Waco. Highlighting the event was something more down-to-earth: media tours of what the sprawling complex at 2000 Texas Central Parkway has become since Holt Cat opened in 2020.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Slow Rise on the Brazos combines great pizza, setting

If “location, location, location” is the mantra for a smart real estate decision, then the owners of Slow Rise on the Brazos were listening. Waco’s newest pizzeria, nestled on the east bank of the Brazos River, overlooks Cameron Park on the river’s opposite bank. Less than an Uber ride away and a few blocks from the riverwalk is Waco’s thriving downtown and the revitalized Elm Avenue.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco

Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Big Boys' Wrecker Service handles all jobs

“Nothing is too big or too small; we do it all,” is the mantra for Big Boys’ Wrecker Service, which transports everything from oversize loads down to go-karts and bicycles. Founded by former McLennan County Sheriff Billy Simons Sr. in September 1984, Big Boys’ Wrecker Service is the...
WACO, TX

