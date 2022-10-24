Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Texas Tech atmosphere will overwhelm Bears
Saturday night’s Baylor-Texas Tech matchup in Lubbock is bursting with storylines. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will face his old boss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, for the first time. All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be back at his alma mater to be honored for his...
WacoTrib.com
Brathwaite flips commitment from Baylor to LSU
Cypress Ranch linebacker Christian Brathwaite has flipped his verbal commitment from Baylor to LSU. The 6-3, 220-pound Brathwaite, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday after he had been committed to Baylor since Jan 30. The Bears now have 24 commitments in their 2023 class,...
akinseagleseye.com
Former Akins Football player makes team with Texas Tech Raiders
On Thursday, October 29, Head Football Coach Joey Saxe announced to the Akins community that Alpha Mara, a former Varsity football player at Akins, has joined the Texas Tech Raiders football team. Mara, who graduated from Akins in 2019, has played as a defensive back for the Raiders since the...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10
Connally (6-2, 2-0) at Madisonville (5-3, 2-0) Breakdown: In yet another battle for supremacy in district, the Connally Cadets hit the road to Madisonville to face the Mustangs. Coming off a major victory over Salado which saw Cadets junior running back Kiefer Sibley rush for 426 yards and seven touchdowns, Connally is looking to ride the momentum to a district title.
WacoTrib.com
Big 12's Yormark tells Waco crowd he's looking at new TV deal, potential expansion
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifting future of college athletics. He’s aggressively looked at adding Pac-12 teams to the Big 12 and has begun early discussions for new TV contracts with ESPN and Fox networks.
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WacoTrib.com
High School Notebook: Mart's Hoffman on the verge of 100th win milestone
While the accuracy of Mart football’s all-time wins record might still be up for debate, the certainty of Kevin Hoffman’s record as the Panthers’ head coach definitely isn’t. Going into this week’s bout with undefeated Dawson (8-0 overall, 4-0 in District 10-2A Div. II), Hoffman’s career...
KXII.com
Wilson students anticipating new stadium despite construction setbacks
WILSON, Texas (KXII) - In February of 2021, the town of Wilson voted yes to a new school bond that would completely re-haul the school’s football stadium. “I’m really looking forward to cheering on the track cause we went to [another school] a week ago and we got to cheer on a track,” freshman cheerleader Delaney Richardson said. “And it was a lot more, you didn’t feel like you were about to break your ankle when doing a jump or a kick or something.”
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
WacoTrib.com
Westview Nursery keeps yards looking sharp
Homes across the Waco area boast landscaping graced with trees, plants and flowers from longtime Waco staple, Westview Nursery and Landscape Co. Family roots run deep at Westview as the fourth generation of Houcks are involved in the many aspects of serving their customers season after season. The nursery has...
WacoTrib.com
Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust
Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
prosperpressnews.com
Texas History Minute: Who is the Lubbock County namesake?
Two orphaned brothers headed west in search of adventure and a new life. The story is common in the annals of the frontier. In the case of brothers Francis and Thomas Lubbock of South Carolina, their story would play an important role in Texas History. Francis Richard Lubbock was born...
WacoTrib.com
Holt Cat shows off Waco operations
Holt Cat threw a shindig Thursday afternoon, offering refreshments, valet parking, barbecue, heavy equipment displays and a live band to guests in Waco. Highlighting the event was something more down-to-earth: media tours of what the sprawling complex at 2000 Texas Central Parkway has become since Holt Cat opened in 2020.
WacoTrib.com
Slow Rise on the Brazos combines great pizza, setting
If “location, location, location” is the mantra for a smart real estate decision, then the owners of Slow Rise on the Brazos were listening. Waco’s newest pizzeria, nestled on the east bank of the Brazos River, overlooks Cameron Park on the river’s opposite bank. Less than an Uber ride away and a few blocks from the riverwalk is Waco’s thriving downtown and the revitalized Elm Avenue.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WacoTrib.com
Big Boys' Wrecker Service handles all jobs
“Nothing is too big or too small; we do it all,” is the mantra for Big Boys’ Wrecker Service, which transports everything from oversize loads down to go-karts and bicycles. Founded by former McLennan County Sheriff Billy Simons Sr. in September 1984, Big Boys’ Wrecker Service is the...
