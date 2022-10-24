Read full article on original website
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
What Is the HLA-B27 Test for Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is the most common type of spondyloarthritis. These are arthritis conditions that affect the spine, sacroiliac (SI) joints, and entheses (the areas where ligaments and tendons attach to bones). AS is also an autoimmune disease, meaning that the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy tissues. It causes...
Using a TENS Unit to Treat Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a condition characterized by unpleasant sensations in the legs, causing an urge to move to alleviate symptoms. Sensations of restless leg syndrome occur or worsen at rest and happen mainly at night. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, is a treatment that delivers a gentle electrical current through the skin and muscles and may reduce these unpleasant symptoms. This article will review the potential benefits and risks of using a TENS unit to treat restless legs syndrome.
Cyst vs. Lipoma: What Are the Differences?
Cysts and lipomas are two types of lumps that can be found under the skin. Cysts are enclosed sacs filled with fluid, pus, air, or other substances. Cysts are benign, meaning not cancerous. Lipomas are growths of fatty tissue usually found between the muscle and skin. Like cysts, lipomas are...
What Is Crown Lengthening?
Among the more common cosmetic dentistry procedures is crown lengthening, which aims to remove excess gum tissue around the teeth. This oral surgery can improve the appearance of a “gummy smile” and may be necessary prior to dental crown placement or other tooth restoration treatments. There are several kinds of crown lengthening surgeries, all of which require some preparation and recovery.
Bladder Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Bladder cancer impacts the bladder, an organ in the pelvis that stores urine before it leaves your body. It’s the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common cancer in women. About 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States,...
Holistic and CAM Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s impaired immune response attacks its own joints. It can cause significant pain, swelling, and disability. Many people prefer looking for treatment options beyond the standard medications used to treat RA that include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, disease-modifying...
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Vertigo: What Is the Relationship?
Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of inflammatory arthritis. The most common symptoms of inflammation affect the joints and typically involve pain, stiffness, and swelling. Some people with ankylosing spondylitis develop digestive problems, a rash, or eye inflammation. While vertigo (a dizzy, spinning sensation) is not the most well-recognized effect of...
How to Get Rid of Hives: Topical Treatments
Hives, known medically as urticaria, are red, itchy bumps that appear on the skin. They often go away on their own but sometimes require medications to provide relief as they can be very uncomfortable. Additionally, hives can be long-term or chronic, coming and going for months or even years. This...
Eucrisa (Crisaborole) - Topical
Eucrisa (crisaborole) is a prescription medication used to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema) in adults and children 3 months and older. It is available as a topical ointment that you apply to the skin. Eucrisa is in a drug class known as topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors. It blocks...
Managing Pain as You Age
Nearly 19 million older adults experience pain and almost 75% have pain in multiple areas. While age-related pain tends to be common, it can be prevented, treated, and managed. Most adults who are pain-free when they are 55 can live most of their remaining years without pain. Additionally, many people...
Diabetes Progression: Effects of Type 2 Diabetes Over Time
Type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease; chronically elevated blood sugars can worsen diabetes over time and increase the risk of complications. However, lifestyle changes, medications, and diabetes self-management strategies can help to prevent, treat, manage, and slow the progression of the disease. This article discusses how and why type...
How Long Does Gout Last?
Gout, also known as gouty arthritis, is an extremely painful form of arthritis caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the soft tissue space of one or more joints. The joint of the big toe is most often affected, triggering an inflammatory reaction that can cause severe pain, redness, and swelling.
Posterior Ankle Impingement Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments
Posterior ankle impingement syndrome (PAIS) is a condition that causes deep pain in the back of the ankle when the foot is pointed downward (plantar flexed). This problem typically arises when a piece of excess bone, a muscle, or a ligament pinches against another anatomical structure in the hindfoot. Depending...
When to Consider Acupuncture for Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar fasciitis is a painful condition in which the supportive tissue running under your foot, from your heel to the base of your toes, becomes irritated. Because this pain-causing diagnosis can be stubborn to manage, many people who have it look for alternative treatment options. Acupuncture is one potential solution....
Selzentry (Maraviroc) - Oral
Warning: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assigned a black box warning of liver toxicity to Selzentry (maraviroc). Some people might experience symptoms of a severe allergic reaction before having liver toxicity. Symptoms of a severe allergic reaction may include a severe rash, swelling, and breathing difficulties. If you have worsening liver function, symptoms may be dark-colored urine and yellowing of the eyes or skin. If you're experiencing these symptoms, get medical help right away.
Trophamine (10% Amino Acid Injection) - Intravenous
Treatment with Trophamine should be avoided in people with inborn errors of amino acid or branched amino acid metabolism where the body has trouble breaking down amino acids (e.g., maple syrup urine disease, isovaleric acidemia), hypersensitivity to any amino acids in the solution, untreated anuria (kidneys don’t produce urine), or hepatic coma (brain function decline when the liver can’t remove toxins from the blood). Calcium and phosphate solutions like Trophamine contain aluminum (normally no more than 25 micrograms per liter [mcg/L]). Aluminum can be toxic if your child has kidney conditions or is premature (with less developed kidneys). Let your or your child’s healthcare provider know if you have questions or concerns about using Trophamine.
What Are Biosimilars and Are They Safe to Use?
A biosimilar is a drug similar to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved biologic drug in structure and function. Biologic drugs and biosimilars are complex molecules produced in a living system (microbes or cells from humans, plants, or animals). They are both made using advanced biotechnology. Biosimilars have been created...
Ditropan XL (Oxybutynin) - Oral
Ditropan XL (oxybutynin) is an orally prescribed extended-release (ER) medication that is primarily used to treat symptoms of overactive bladder, including urge incontinence (loss of bladder control), urgency, and frequency. Additionally, for children 6 and older, Ditropan XL is used to treat detrusor overactivity associated with a neurological condition, such as spina bifida.
The Benefits of Hiring a Personal Trainer
Whether you have a specific exercise goal in mind or are just trying to lose excess weight, a personal trainer can be a valuable tool. Individuals with this certification are specialists in designing customized exercise programs and helping you work them into your fitness routine. This article will detail the...
