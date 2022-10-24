ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis taprooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about brewery taprooms in Memphis. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku). Don’t forget to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 juveniles, 2 adults injured after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound and four people were injured. Police said the shooting happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on Hamilton Street. MPD found one woman on the scene injured, but she was not transported to the hospital, said police. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS students participate in ‘Read for Record’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools students joined millions of other children and adults around the world to read the same book on the same day. It’s part of an effort to raise awareness about the importance of early literacy. Nigel and the Moon was this year’s chosen book....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians have a chance to meet the current candidates for the city’s next mayor. A meet and greet will be hosted by a few Shelby County-area political groups. The mayoral candidate meet and greet will start Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Pocket, also known...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington. MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington. A 30-year-old man...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men after a woman was attacked Sunday. The aggravated assault occurred on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road Sunday afternoon. Officers said the victim was in an accident and she filmed the interaction with the other person involved. The two...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD to host wheel lock giveaway in hopes to decrease car thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department wants to give you an extra tool to keep you from becoming a victim of car theft. MPD officers say they believe steering wheel locks will help prevent car thefts, so they’re providing them for free for people who live in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 hospitalized after crash involving Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a Memphis police officer overnight Friday. Memphis Police Department dispatch confirms the two-vehicle crash happened on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street. The current condition of the two people who were rushed to the hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Benefits of sleep and AI technology on heart health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overall, the cardiovascular health in America is suboptimal, but new opportunities are coming to light that can improve and maintain optimal heart health across the life course. Cardiologist Dr. Nauman Mushtaq joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lack...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man wanted for robbery in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery in Frayser. According to police, Tommy Driskell approached the victim with a handgun on Sept. 2. at 7:43 p.m on Watkins Street. Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to...
MEMPHIS, TN

