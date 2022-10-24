Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis taprooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about brewery taprooms in Memphis. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku). Don’t forget to...
actionnews5.com
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
actionnews5.com
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
actionnews5.com
The Investigators: The findings of more than 100 kidnapping reports in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eliza Fletcher seemed to be doing everything right the morning of Sept. 2. She went out for her daily run, logging miles long before her two young children woke, and before she headed to St. Mary’s where she taught junior kindergarten. The 35-year-old was kidnapped...
actionnews5.com
2 juveniles, 2 adults injured after shooting in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound and four people were injured. Police said the shooting happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on Hamilton Street. MPD found one woman on the scene injured, but she was not transported to the hospital, said police. According...
actionnews5.com
MSCS students participate in ‘Read for Record’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools students joined millions of other children and adults around the world to read the same book on the same day. It’s part of an effort to raise awareness about the importance of early literacy. Nigel and the Moon was this year’s chosen book....
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians have a chance to meet the current candidates for the city’s next mayor. A meet and greet will be hosted by a few Shelby County-area political groups. The mayoral candidate meet and greet will start Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Pocket, also known...
actionnews5.com
2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington. MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington. A 30-year-old man...
actionnews5.com
‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A year after buying a new space to expand operations, a Memphis area non-profit is opening its doors to the community. “My City Rides” is a transportation company helping people get to and from work. Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the group’s new brick-and-mortar store on...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men after a woman was attacked Sunday. The aggravated assault occurred on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road Sunday afternoon. Officers said the victim was in an accident and she filmed the interaction with the other person involved. The two...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
actionnews5.com
MPD to host wheel lock giveaway in hopes to decrease car thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department wants to give you an extra tool to keep you from becoming a victim of car theft. MPD officers say they believe steering wheel locks will help prevent car thefts, so they’re providing them for free for people who live in the city.
actionnews5.com
2 hospitalized after crash involving Memphis police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a Memphis police officer overnight Friday. Memphis Police Department dispatch confirms the two-vehicle crash happened on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street. The current condition of the two people who were rushed to the hospital...
actionnews5.com
Benefits of sleep and AI technology on heart health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overall, the cardiovascular health in America is suboptimal, but new opportunities are coming to light that can improve and maintain optimal heart health across the life course. Cardiologist Dr. Nauman Mushtaq joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lack...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man wanted for robbery in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery in Frayser. According to police, Tommy Driskell approached the victim with a handgun on Sept. 2. at 7:43 p.m on Watkins Street. Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to...
