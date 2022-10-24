Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 113 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Ten people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 222 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Eleven people were arrested.
manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
WMUR.com
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
laconiadailysun.com
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 35 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
whdh.com
Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver
CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia woman indicted for being part of a conspiracy to sell fentanyl
Ashley Sirles, 33, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). The conspiracy indictment alleges that Sirles agreed with one or more people to sell fentanyl to a police informant and then arranged for the police informant to meet with another person who provided the informant with fentanyl.
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
laconiadailysun.com
Contractor sentenced for engaging in deceptive dealing
A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed. Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a...
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
thepulseofnh.com
Man Shot In Laconia
Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they’re talking to multiple witnesses. Two men who said they are friends with the victim said the shooting followed an argument.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Officers handled 102 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Six people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Hearing held before Adam Montgomery trial related to stolen weapons case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What is anticipated to be the final hearing ahead of Adam Montgomery's weapons trial is scheduled for Thursday morning. WMUR will stream the hearing live at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above. Adam Montgomery was in the courtroom Thursday morning. He is facing charges of...
WMUR.com
2 people killed in Manchester arson fire in 1978; case remains unsolved
Two people were killed in a Manchester fire determined to be arson more than 40 years ago, and the case remains unsolved. The Manchester Fire Department responded to a fire on Chestnut Street on Oct. 24, 1978. Ray Blanchette, 51, and Pauline Miller, 53, died of smoke inhalation. Can you...
WMUR.com
RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say
MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid
A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”. David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North...
Comments / 0