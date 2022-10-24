Ashley Sirles, 33, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). The conspiracy indictment alleges that Sirles agreed with one or more people to sell fentanyl to a police informant and then arranged for the police informant to meet with another person who provided the informant with fentanyl.

LACONIA, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO