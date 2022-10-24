ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 113 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Ten people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 222 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Eleven people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests

MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
LACONIA, NH
whdh.com

Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
CANDIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia woman indicted for being part of a conspiracy to sell fentanyl

Ashley Sirles, 33, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). The conspiracy indictment alleges that Sirles agreed with one or more people to sell fentanyl to a police informant and then arranged for the police informant to meet with another person who provided the informant with fentanyl.
LACONIA, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Contractor sentenced for engaging in deceptive dealing

A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed. Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a...
PITTSFIELD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Man Shot In Laconia

Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they’re talking to multiple witnesses. Two men who said they are friends with the victim said the shooting followed an argument.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Officers handled 102 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Six people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say

MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
MEREDITH, NH

