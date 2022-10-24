ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QU Women's Soccer Hosts Mount St. Mary's in Regular Season Finale

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Bobcats will close out the regular season with a matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 26 against Mount St. Mary's. Quinnipiac women's soccer secured their bye into the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Saint Peter's on the road on Saturday, Oct. 22. LAST TIME OUT: DEFEATING...
