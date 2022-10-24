ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

sacredheartpioneers.com

Ciszek Earns Record-Setting Eighth NEC Award

SOMERSET, N.J. – A year ago, Sacred Heart University setter Sarah Ciszek earned both the Northeast Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors. She repeated that feat on Tuesday as part of her historic eighth award of the season as announced by the league office.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Kipperman Named NEC Defensive Player of the Week

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Senior goalkeeper Elyssa Kipperman has been named the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for Sacred Heart women's soccer. Kipperman brings in the honor for the fourth time this season and the third consecutive week. The senior goalkeeper backstopped the Pioneers to an unbeaten week (1-0-1) to wrap up NEC regular season play.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Home Opener Friday at TMA

The Sacred Heart Men's Hockey Team opens its 2022-23 home regular season by hosting Canisius (2-5, 0-0 AH) twice this weekend. The Pios and Golden Griffins drop the puck on Friday at 7 before returning Saturday at 4. Both games air live on FloSports TV. SERIES. Canisius, which has a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
newhavenarts.org

"Lady Steelers" Chart A Course To National Cheer Championship

Members of the New Haven Steelers Varsity Cheer and Dance Team. Lucy Gellman Photo. A New Haven dance and cheer family has made history in its first year of existence. Now, it’s trying to raise the funds to get to a championship halfway across the country—and represent New Haven on a national stage.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two University of New Haven students killed in Massachusetts crash

(WFSB) – Two University of New Haven graduate students died in a crash Tuesday, according to school officials. The university said the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Route 7 near Sheffield, Massachusetts. Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, of Rajahmundry Urban, India and Pavani Gullapally, 22, of Warangal, India were...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Middlesex Chamber Announces Retirement of Larry McHugh

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 24, 2022) — The Board of Directors of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Larry McHugh will be retiring from the Chamber at the end of the year and will appoint Johanna Bond the Chamber’s next President/CEO.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
orangetownnews.com

Orange Temple Members Clean West Haven Beach for a Higher Purpose

Clean-up becomes a new tradition for Jewish High Holidays. Members of Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven in Orange turned a centuries-old tradition on its head by cleaning Altschuler Beach in West Haven. About 20 members of the congregation gathered at the beach recently to put a twist on a Rosh Hashana tradition called Tashlich. Tashlich takes place on the first day of the Jewish new year. During that ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off their sins of the previous year by throwing them in the water. The sins are represented by pebbles or crumbs washed away by the water.
ORANGE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland. A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son at an emotional homecoming. “When my wife got me from the airport, it was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police Chief reflects on tragedy

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday marked two weeks since the Bristol Police Department lost two of its own in a deadly shooting. As the community continues to grieve the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, so do their fellow officers and Chief of Police Brian Gould. Channel...
BRISTOL, CT

