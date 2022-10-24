Read full article on original website
sacredheartpioneers.com
Ciszek Earns Record-Setting Eighth NEC Award
SOMERSET, N.J. – A year ago, Sacred Heart University setter Sarah Ciszek earned both the Northeast Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors. She repeated that feat on Tuesday as part of her historic eighth award of the season as announced by the league office.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Kipperman Named NEC Defensive Player of the Week
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Senior goalkeeper Elyssa Kipperman has been named the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for Sacred Heart women's soccer. Kipperman brings in the honor for the fourth time this season and the third consecutive week. The senior goalkeeper backstopped the Pioneers to an unbeaten week (1-0-1) to wrap up NEC regular season play.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Home Opener Friday at TMA
The Sacred Heart Men's Hockey Team opens its 2022-23 home regular season by hosting Canisius (2-5, 0-0 AH) twice this weekend. The Pios and Golden Griffins drop the puck on Friday at 7 before returning Saturday at 4. Both games air live on FloSports TV. SERIES. Canisius, which has a...
newhavenarts.org
"Lady Steelers" Chart A Course To National Cheer Championship
Members of the New Haven Steelers Varsity Cheer and Dance Team. Lucy Gellman Photo. A New Haven dance and cheer family has made history in its first year of existence. Now, it’s trying to raise the funds to get to a championship halfway across the country—and represent New Haven on a national stage.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
Eyewitness News
Two University of New Haven students killed in Massachusetts crash
(WFSB) – Two University of New Haven graduate students died in a crash Tuesday, according to school officials. The university said the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Route 7 near Sheffield, Massachusetts. Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, of Rajahmundry Urban, India and Pavani Gullapally, 22, of Warangal, India were...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
hk-now.com
Middlesex Chamber Announces Retirement of Larry McHugh
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 24, 2022) — The Board of Directors of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Larry McHugh will be retiring from the Chamber at the end of the year and will appoint Johanna Bond the Chamber’s next President/CEO.
orangetownnews.com
Orange Temple Members Clean West Haven Beach for a Higher Purpose
Clean-up becomes a new tradition for Jewish High Holidays. Members of Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven in Orange turned a centuries-old tradition on its head by cleaning Altschuler Beach in West Haven. About 20 members of the congregation gathered at the beach recently to put a twist on a Rosh Hashana tradition called Tashlich. Tashlich takes place on the first day of the Jewish new year. During that ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off their sins of the previous year by throwing them in the water. The sins are represented by pebbles or crumbs washed away by the water.
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
sheltonherald.com
How did a national search for Bridgeport's next top cop end with 3 internal finalists?
BRIDGEPORT — Some in the community in September expressed surprise and disappointment when, after a search consultant cast a nationwide net for a new police chief, the top three finalists had all built their careers on the city's force. But, according to that headhunting organization — the International Association...
Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland. A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son at an emotional homecoming. “When my wife got me from the airport, it was […]
sheltonherald.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police Chief reflects on tragedy
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday marked two weeks since the Bristol Police Department lost two of its own in a deadly shooting. As the community continues to grieve the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, so do their fellow officers and Chief of Police Brian Gould. Channel...
