These big deals on 4K gaming TVs have me checking the calendar to see if it's Black Friday

Amazon simply just refuses to wait until Black Friday to offer some pretty stellar deals on big gaming TVs. The first is a massive 65-inch Samsung QLED TV for $947 , and the second is the wildly popular 55-inch LG evo C2 Series 4K OLED for the all-time low price of $1,346 . Both sets are capable of PC and console gaming in 4K at 120Hz, so your dream of turning your living room into a PC gaming hub may soon become more real.

The Samsung Q70A 4K QLED TV is already one of the best affordable 4K gaming TVs out there at $1,399. Now that it's discounted by $450, it's a practical upgrade if you want to go a bit bigger in your living room.

Its QLED panel provides decent contrast and supports FreeSync VRR and pretty low input lag, so the Q70A works well as a large format gaming display and a TV to watch Game of Thrones.

The only real knock against this TV is that it's a 2021 model, so you'll be missing out on things like the Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming app , which is available on this year's version. It also only has one HDMI 2.1 port, so you'll have to swap between 4K/120Hz consoles and devices or buy a high-end HDMI switch or receiver.



That said, for less than $1,000, you're getting a lot of screen and features for the price.

The LG C2 OLED, on the other hand, is one of the best gaming TVs you can buy. It's usually $1,800 but has slowly been dropping in price since the summer, and right now, it's the lowest it's ever been.

Samsung Q70A | 4K| 65-inch | QLED | 120Hz | $1399 $947.99 at Amazon (save $450)

Looking to upgrade to a giant 4K TV this winter? The Samsung Q70 4K TV is perfect for someone who does more Netflixing than gaming. That said, there's no stopping you from hooking up your PC and turning this into an unusually large second screen. View Deal

LG evo C2 | 4K| 55-inch | OLED | 120Hz | $1799 $1346.99 at Amazon (save $354)

The amazing LG C2 OLED is currently at its lowest price ever. Its OLED 4K display makes it THE TV for gamers looking for the best picture quality and speed. It's got enough HDMI 2.1 ports for all your gaming and streaming needs and an attractive design that'll look good in your living room or office. View Deal

Not only does it have four HDMI 2.1 ports, but its OLED display gives your games the color and speed they deserve. This TV too supports 4K resolution at 120Hz. It also has Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync support, so whichever GPPU you have in your PC, you get variable refresh.



I only have experience with the 2020 version of this display, but our friends over at Tom's Guide gave this TV a perfect score . The only thing they didn't like is that it lacks a TV tuner, so you'll have to resort to apps for TV watching.

Both TVs also offer Google Assistant and Alexa support, which will play nicely with other smart devices if your home is wired up.

Currently both TVs are still in stock and available to ship out this week. If you're looking for something a wee bit smaller than 55 inches, don't worry. Big box retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are currently sitting on tons of inventory, so expect to see more deals on gaming TVs and other PC gaming gear as we head toward the shopping season.