ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

These big deals on 4K gaming TVs have me checking the calendar to see if it's Black Friday

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abjUW_0il4FdqF00

Amazon simply just refuses to wait until Black Friday to offer some pretty stellar deals on big gaming TVs. The first is a massive 65-inch Samsung QLED TV for $947 , and the second is the wildly popular 55-inch LG evo C2 Series 4K OLED for the all-time low price of $1,346 . Both sets are capable of PC and console gaming in 4K at 120Hz, so your dream of turning your living room into a PC gaming hub may soon become more real.

The Samsung Q70A 4K QLED TV is already one of the best affordable 4K gaming TVs out there at $1,399. Now that it's discounted by $450, it's a practical upgrade if you want to go a bit bigger in your living room.

Its QLED panel provides decent contrast and supports FreeSync VRR and pretty low input lag, so the Q70A works well as a large format gaming display and a TV to watch Game of Thrones.

The only real knock against this TV is that it's a 2021 model, so you'll be missing out on things like the Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming app , which is available on this year's version. It also only has one HDMI 2.1 port, so you'll have to swap between 4K/120Hz consoles and devices or buy a high-end HDMI switch or receiver.

That said, for less than $1,000, you're getting a lot of screen and features for the price.

The LG C2 OLED, on the other hand, is one of the best gaming TVs you can buy. It's usually $1,800 but has slowly been dropping in price since the summer, and right now, it's the lowest it's ever been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WR26_0il4FdqF00

Samsung Q70A  | 4K| 65-inch | QLED | 120Hz  | $1399 $947.99 at Amazon (save $450)
Looking to upgrade to a giant 4K TV this winter? The Samsung Q70 4K TV is perfect for someone who does more Netflixing than gaming. That said, there's no stopping you from hooking up your PC and turning this into an unusually large second screen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENDME_0il4FdqF00

LG evo C2  | 4K| 55-inch | OLED | 120Hz | $1799 $1346.99 at Amazon (save $354)
The amazing LG C2 OLED is currently at its lowest price ever. Its OLED 4K display makes it THE TV for gamers looking for the best picture quality and speed. It's got enough HDMI 2.1 ports for all your gaming and streaming needs and an attractive design that'll look good in your living room or office. View Deal

Not only does it have four HDMI 2.1 ports, but its OLED display gives your games the color and speed they deserve. This TV too supports 4K resolution at 120Hz. It also has Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync support, so whichever GPPU you have in your PC, you get variable refresh.

I only have experience with the 2020 version of this display, but our friends over at Tom's Guide gave this TV a perfect score . The only thing they didn't like is that it lacks a TV tuner, so you'll have to resort to apps for TV watching.

Both TVs also offer Google Assistant and Alexa support, which will play nicely with other smart devices if your home is wired up.

Currently both TVs are still in stock and available to ship out this week. If you're looking for something a wee bit smaller than 55 inches, don't worry. Big box retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are currently sitting on tons of inventory, so expect to see more deals on gaming TVs and other PC gaming gear as we head toward the shopping season.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Digital Trends

Hisense U8H vs. TCL 6-Series (R655): Is brighter better?

I consider both the Hisense U8H and TCL 6-Series (R655) to be the two best bang-for-your-buck TVs on the market this year. That being the case, I suspect a lot of shoppers will struggle to decide between the two, but this article should help. I’ve broken down the strengths and weaknesses of both TVs and identified which TV might suit some common use cases.
livingetc.com

Samsung's huge 75 inch TV is suddenly on sale for less than $600

The only thing bigger than the super-sized screen of the Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV is the sale it's in right now. Best Buy has seriously slashed the price to just $579.99, which is a truly amazing offer on a 75-inch model like this. Big-screen TVs like this might...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Electronics

The early Black Friday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now on giftable items such as headphones, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, wireless routers, fitness trackers, laptops, and more. This year, the biggest savings on tech are expected to arrive on Thanksgiving, with some of the best prices of the year for TVs coming on Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find good deals now, too. And because many retailers have price-matching policies for the holidays, you might be able to shop now and get a partial refund later. Just check the retailer’s policies before you buy—and save those receipts.
Digital Trends

Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale

Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
hometheaterreview.com

Best Buy Deal of the Day

If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
Digital Trends

HP Envy x360 13 (2022) review: an incredible laptop value

Dell just released its newest XPS 13, a laptop that we added to our list of best laptops given an attractive price that targets Apple’s appealing MacBook Air. HP has clearly taken the same approach with its 2022 Envy x360 13, but takes things a step further. The Envy...
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook is

One of the best Chromebook deals today is being able to save $200 on the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook at Best Buy. Normally priced at $379, it’s down to only $179 for a limited time only. Offering all the benefits of a 2-in-1 design while also having reasonable hardware for the price, it’s a great option for students and those working from home but needing to count the pennies. With no indication of when the deal will end, you won’t want to miss out. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just slashed an extra 20% off sitewide — but only for today

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 70% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 20% off sitewide with code TICKTOCK. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

13K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy