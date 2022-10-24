CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Millions of young Americans with diabetes – even those with private insurance – are more likely to ration insulin than seniors, a new study finds. About 1.3 million Americans with diabetes feel the need to stretch out their insulin supplies – the life-saving treatment for diabetics – due to high costs and a lack of access. A team from Harvard Medical School and CUNY Hunter College say this problem actually hurts young adults more than those over age 65. The new analysis finds that insulin rationing is most common among young Americans living both with and without insurance coverage. However, diabetics covered by Medicaid were least likely to ration insulin.

