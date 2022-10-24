Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Scientists find strongest evidence that lowering blood pressure prevents dementia
NEWTOWN, Australia — Although modern medicine has found some connections, scientists still don’t have all the pieces of the puzzle when it comes to dementia onset. However, a new international study of over 28,000 people may help clear up some of that confusion. Researchers say their findings provide the most compelling evidence to date that lowering blood pressure decreases dementia risk.
studyfinds.org
Pandemic-related stress linked with changes in women’s menstrual cycles
PITTSBURGH — Pandemic-related stress can trigger a change in menstrual cycles, a new study reveals. Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh say they’ve discovered that women having a stressful time during COVID are twice as likely to experience changes in their periods compared to those experiencing low levels of stress.
studyfinds.org
Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers
BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
studyfinds.org
Low-carb diet can help treat both diabetes and prediabetes
NEW ORLEANS — Diabetes patients often receive advice to follow a low-carb diet, but doctors have never been able to establish whether cutting back on carbohydrates also benefits those with diabetes or prediabetes who aren’t taking medication — until now. Researchers from Tulane University have found that a low-carb diet can indeed help both those with unmedicated diabetes and those at risk for diabetes lower their blood sugar.
studyfinds.org
Cure for nightmares? Scientists say sound therapy could help reduce bad dreams
GENEVA, Switzerland — Nightmares may be preventable using sound therapy, according to new research. Scientists in Switzerland say these terrifying scenarios range from being chased, to meeting monsters and demons, to seeing something tragic happen to a loved one. Poor sleep also has a connection to a host of...
studyfinds.org
Vitamin D deficiency linked to greater risk of early death
ADELAIDE, Australia — Here’s a serious motivator for soaking up some extra sunlight — or at least take some extra supplements. New research is revealing compelling evidence that a vitamin D deficiency can lead to premature death. Study authors at the University of South Australia say their findings highlight the importance of following healthy vitamin D level guidelines.
studyfinds.org
Gel-like implant wipes out tumors in mice with pancreatic cancer
DURHAM, N.C. — Could pancreatic cancer be a thing of the past? A study by a team at Duke University could soon make this a reality. Their latest research on pancreatic cancer found a gel-like treatment that not only slowed down cancer growth, but also obliterated 80 percent of tumors in mice. The treatment worked even on mice with hard-to-treat tumors.
studyfinds.org
Obesity cure found in sand? Australian scientists discover particles that could block fats, carbs
ADELAIDE, Australia — Future obesity therapies may feel like a day at the beach. Scientists at the University of South Australia have engineered particles of purified sand that may very well be the next big anti-obesity treatment. This latest research uncovered that porous silica particles can block the body from adsorbing fats and carbohydrates.
studyfinds.org
Getting a COVID booster? Regular exercise can boost its effectiveness
LONDON — Getting a COVID-19 booster shot this fall? A new study finds regular exercise can help boost its effectiveness as you prepare for cold and flu season. Researchers in South Africa say the more physical activity you get, the more protective the vaccine seems to be. Study participants...
studyfinds.org
Young Americans with diabetes more likely to ration insulin due to high drug prices
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Millions of young Americans with diabetes – even those with private insurance – are more likely to ration insulin than seniors, a new study finds. About 1.3 million Americans with diabetes feel the need to stretch out their insulin supplies – the life-saving treatment for diabetics – due to high costs and a lack of access. A team from Harvard Medical School and CUNY Hunter College say this problem actually hurts young adults more than those over age 65. The new analysis finds that insulin rationing is most common among young Americans living both with and without insurance coverage. However, diabetics covered by Medicaid were least likely to ration insulin.
studyfinds.org
Got 420 seconds? Even a brisk 7-minute walk every day can help prevent heart disease
LEICESTER, United Kingdom — A brisk daily seven-minute walk — instead of a leisurely 14-minute stroll — is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, according to a new study. Scientists in the United Kingdom say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions — unless you’re ramping it up to at least a moderate or vigorous level of intensity.
studyfinds.org
Information overload: 3 in 10 say their brain ‘shuts down’ when they hear the word ‘data’
NEW YORK — More than seven in 10 Americans suffer from “data dread.” A survey of 2,000 adults finds that 29 percent admit their brain “shuts down” when they see or hear the word “data.” For more than a fifth (21%), it’s because they simply aren’t interested, and 35 percent admit they find it boring.
studyfinds.org
Money > Health: 2 in 3 ill workers say inflation keeps them from calling out sick
NEW YORK — In addition to pressures from the ongoing pandemic, inflation, and a surge of layoffs, Americans – and especially people of color – are now even more reluctant to take time off from work when they’re sick. A new poll of 2,000 employed Americans found that 41 percent “always” or “often” work while sick because they cannot afford to take a sick day from their job. Another 64 percent say taking a sick day would cause financial strain.
