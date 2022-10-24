Read full article on original website
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week Braving the Elements talks Avatarverse, voice acting and directing, and more with Critical Role’s Sam Riegel! Sam sits down with Janet and Dante to talk not just about what makes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra so special to Sam and his kids, but also what makes a great voice actor and how he approaches voice directing. From his early friendship with Janet through the sketch comedy world to the roleplaying empire he and his Critical Role mates have built with an amazing fandom, there’s a lot to learn in this ep… including what an “infinite monkey" is!
'The Owl House' Was Originally Pitched to Nickelodeon
The Owl House Was Pitched to Nickelodeon & Cartoon Network, BUT... | Vailskibum. Before The Owl House was greenlit for Disney Channel, Dana Terrace pitched it to Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. While they both rejected the idea, Dana tweets about her success with moving forward at Disney Channel, and why it may be the best place for The Owl House.
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | 5 Minute Preview | Animation | Transformers Official
Meet a new generation of heroes in Transformers: EarthSpark, streaming Nov. 11 exclusively on Paramount+! Check out a five minute preview of the new series below!. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids, Robby and Mo, move to the remote town of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, to start a new life. But Witwicky proves to be... More Than Meets The Eye, and the family soon finds their lives intertwined with a group of Terran Transformers - the first-ever Transformers robots born on Earth! When the evil half-human/half-robot cyborg Dr. Meridian (aka "Mandroid") threatens life as they know it, Robby, Mo, and the Terrans, alongside Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and other legacy characters, will need to band together to stop Mandroid once and for all!
Paramount+ UK To Add 'Top Gun: Maverick' On December 22
Paramount+ will add the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick in the UK & Ireland on Thursday 22nd December 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy...
Star Trek: Prodigy | Episode Guide (#111-#120) | Paramount+
Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its mid-season break on Oct. 27, with new episodes premiering every Thursday exclusively on Paramount+. To celebrate, Nickelodeon has revealed the episode titles for the next 10 episodes of the hit CG-animated Star Trek series, which will lead us up to the season one finale!
Nickelodeon Scares Up 'Monster High' Sneak Peek
Just in time for Halloween, Nickelodeon will premiere Monster High, the brand new animated series based on the globally loved and iconic Monster High franchise on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)! To celebrate, Nickelodeon has unwrapped a spooktastic sneak peek from the series, which you can check out below, courtesy of The Beat!:
Paramount+ Announces '1923' Premiere Date
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE DATE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES “1923”. “1923,” the Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, Dec. 18, Exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford and...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022
Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A Loud House Christmas on Paramount+!. Watch The Loud House Movie on...
Paramount+ Unveils 'Fantasy Football' Trailer, Key Art
WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR “FANTASY FOOTBALL,” PREMIERING NOV. 25, EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. Starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn, the Paramount+ Original Film Is Produced by Nickelodeon Films in Partnership with The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment. Movie Also Features Special Star Appearances by...
MTV and Showcase Cinemas Also Partner For 'Yellowstone', 'Tulsa King' Preview Event On October 29
SHOWCASE CINEMAS ALSO GIVES "YELLOWSTONE" FANS A SNEAK PEEK OF SEASON 5 PREMIERE, FOLLOWED BY PREVIEW OF "TULSA KING" WITH BIG SCREEN EVENT ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th. Dutton fans rejoice! Showcase Cinemas is bringing "Yellowstone" to the big screen for one night only! Be one of the first to see the Season 5 premiere, followed by a preview of the new show "Tulsa King" at select Showcase Cinemas locations, with tickets on sale now.
Nickelodeon To Take Part In 2022 World Animation Summit; Event To Honor Ramsey Naito
The 2022 World Animation Summit has announced Ramsey Naito. President of Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, and Jorge R. Gutierrez, co-creator of Nickelodeon’s Emmy-winning show El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera as two of the event's Hall of Fame Game-Changer awards honorees!. The 2022 World Animation Summit brings together...
