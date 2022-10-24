Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Where Is 'A Christmas Story' Actor Peter Billingsley Now — and What's His Net Worth?
Thirty-nine years ago, A Christmas Story was released in theaters. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played the elfin main character Ralphie, immediately stole the show. The film's plot is based on author Jean Shepherd's collection of short stories, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, and the film itself was told in vignettes.
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘Creative Genius:’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Dead at 47
An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz reveals he was 'high' during filming of the 1993 hit Halloween film: 'I was having a good old time'
Omri Katz played he character Max Dennison in the 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. And the actor revealed he was high during portions of filming the movie, according to his new interview with Entertainment Weekly. The 46-year-old actor was 16 when he played the role, adding that filming was...
CBS Gets Back Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho. This year, CBS will...
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week Braving the Elements talks Avatarverse, voice acting and directing, and more with Critical Role’s Sam Riegel! Sam sits down with Janet and Dante to talk not just about what makes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra so special to Sam and his kids, but also what makes a great voice actor and how he approaches voice directing. From his early friendship with Janet through the sketch comedy world to the roleplaying empire he and his Critical Role mates have built with an amazing fandom, there’s a lot to learn in this ep… including what an “infinite monkey" is!
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed the Main ‘Monotonous’ Complaint Dennis Weaver Had for Quitting
Dennis Weaver left 'Gunsmoke' after 9 seasons, but his co-star, Amanda Blake, once revealed the complaint that led to his exit.
A Maple Valley Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Startattle.com – A Maple Valley Christmas 2022. A Maple Valley Christmas is a Hallmark original romance...
Cast Change: Maggie Gawrysiak to Debut Into Met Opera’s ‘Peter Grimes’ Cast
There will be a major cast change for the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 26, 2022. Maggie Gawrysiak will make her company debut in the role of Auntie, replacing Denyce Graves in the role. Gawrysiak is represented by Fletcher Artists has performed with such...
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022
Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A Loud House Christmas on Paramount+!. Watch The Loud House Movie on...
MTV and Showcase Cinemas Also Partner For 'Yellowstone', 'Tulsa King' Preview Event On October 29
SHOWCASE CINEMAS ALSO GIVES "YELLOWSTONE" FANS A SNEAK PEEK OF SEASON 5 PREMIERE, FOLLOWED BY PREVIEW OF "TULSA KING" WITH BIG SCREEN EVENT ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th. Dutton fans rejoice! Showcase Cinemas is bringing "Yellowstone" to the big screen for one night only! Be one of the first to see the Season 5 premiere, followed by a preview of the new show "Tulsa King" at select Showcase Cinemas locations, with tickets on sale now.
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
Paramount+ Announces '1923' Premiere Date
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE DATE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES “1923”. “1923,” the Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, Dec. 18, Exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford and...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Real estate exec, Erika McNicoll, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him. Startattle.com – A Cozy Christmas Inn 2022. A Cozy Christmas Inn is...
Paramount+ UK Adds New True Crime Series
The shocking true story of a hoax caller who abused fast food chain employees across America. Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller is streaming now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites!...
Alaska Daily: next episode, cast and everything we know about the Hillary Swank series
Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as a journalist who moves from New York to Alaska. Here's what we know about the new series.
Nickelodeon To Take Part In 2022 World Animation Summit; Event To Honor Ramsey Naito
The 2022 World Animation Summit has announced Ramsey Naito. President of Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, and Jorge R. Gutierrez, co-creator of Nickelodeon’s Emmy-winning show El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera as two of the event's Hall of Fame Game-Changer awards honorees!. The 2022 World Animation Summit brings together...
