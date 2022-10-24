Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
AG releases report of alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the release of a 154-page report detailing allegations of abuse at Michigan's seven dioceses, including the Diocese of Marquette. The report is a compilation of the information obtained from the Department of Attorney General tip line, victim interviews,...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Central Michigan Life
Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer: $23 million investment aims to start and expand childcare businesses
LANSING, Mich. – On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that childcare entrepreneurs will soon be able to apply for start-up grants. Officials say the $23 million dollar in funding is part of Caring for Mi Future—a bold plan to open or expand 1,000 new childcare programs by the end of 2024.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan election officials push transparency, launch hotline to report concerns
LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten launched a hotline and website for anyone to make a complaint or report information about elections or voting problems on election day. Totten announced that his Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Presant will lead his office's effort...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer responds to guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot case
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statement after three men were found guilty on multiple charges in relation to plotting to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as...
Proposal 2 in Michigan: What voter rights would change if it passed?
The second proposal Michiganders will see deals with voter rights and making it easier for citizens to vote in Michigan.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces GOP challenger Matthew DePerno: What to know
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the race to become the state's top law enforcement officer, a close contest marked by a looming criminal investigation and personal attacks. Nessel, a Democrat, is running on another four years focused on civil rights, consumer protection and public safety. DePerno, who rose to prominence through touting unfounded election conspiracies, blasts Nessel for some of her office's failures while suggesting he can declare Critical Race...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
Proposal 1 in Michigan: Term limits & financial disclosures would change
The first proposal voters will see is Proposal 1, which will amend the Michigan Constitution and deal with term limits and financial disclosures for the State Legislature.
WLUC
Governor Whitmer launches Michigan’s first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators, Stipends for Student Teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that applications for $10,000 scholarships for up to 2,500 future Michigan educators and $9,600 payments for student teachers will open on October 31. By lowering the cost of higher education, the state can hire and train more qualified teachers. Getting this...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
michiganradio.org
Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms
The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
Two weeks to go until Michiganders choose their next governor. Just how close is Tudor Dixon to unseating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?
With two weeks to go in the 2022 Midterms, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off in the final Gubernatorial debate on the campus of Oakland University. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes pulse of the election as it hits the homestretch.
Election 2022: Everything you need to know before casting your vote
State executive offices, U.S. and state House seats, and state Senate seats are up for election in Michigan in 2022.
Michigan state Christmas tree to be harvested on Saturday
On Friday, Oct. 28 at approximately 9:30 a.m., The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget will coordinate the harvest of the 2022 Michigan state Christmas tree.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
