UpNorthLive.com

AG releases report of alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the release of a 154-page report detailing allegations of abuse at Michigan's seven dioceses, including the Diocese of Marquette. The report is a compilation of the information obtained from the Department of Attorney General tip line, victim interviews,...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered

LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
Central Michigan Life

Michigan's three ballot proposals explained

Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer responds to guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot case

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statement after three men were found guilty on multiple charges in relation to plotting to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces GOP challenger Matthew DePerno: What to know

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the race to become the state's top law enforcement officer, a close contest marked by a looming criminal investigation and personal attacks. Nessel, a Democrat, is running on another four years focused on civil rights, consumer protection and public safety. DePerno, who rose to prominence through touting unfounded election conspiracies, blasts Nessel for some of her office's failures while suggesting he can declare Critical Race...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
michiganradio.org

Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms

The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
