Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook wants out amid early-season struggles
To say that Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been a shell of his former self since joining the
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"
NBA fans and experts like Kendrick Perkins were shocked to see the altercation between Devin Booker and Klay Thompson.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"
Matt Barnes reveals the importance of Draymond Green.
Draymond Green Calls Out His Teammates And Himself After The Warriors Lose To The Suns: "The Commitment To Defense Isn’t There. That’s Something We Have To Be Better At, And It Starts With Me."
Draymond Green called out his teammates and himself after their loss to the Suns as he claimed that the commitment to defense just isn't there.
Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
Los Angeles Lakers could have had four solid role players for less money than they're giving Russell Westbrook this season.
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
Tyronn Lue hilariously reveals the time he stole over $3,000 from his own team.
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe
Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"
The Golden State Warriors fell to a big loss at the hand of the Phoenix Suns, raising questions about their ability to contend in 2023.
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen A. Smith Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Passionate Rant: "This Brother Is A Champion At Missing Games. Nobody Does It Better!"
Stephen A. Smith calls out Kawhi Leonard for history of missed games.
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
Bruce Brown had a big comeback after LeBron James started trash-talking him during Nuggets vs. Lakers game.
Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving For His Failures With Cavaliers, Celtics, And Brooklyn Nets: "He’s Like I Don't Want To Play Second Fiddle To LeBron. Oh, You Want To Be The Man?"
NBA legend Charles Barkley says Kyrie Irving has only messed up after his decision to not playing second fiddle to LeBron James.
Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."
In a recent appearance at the Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast revealed he regretted not informing LeBron James that he was resigning as the Laker's president of basketball operations.
Magic Johnson Reveals He Would Never Play Good If He Was Like Michael Jordan Nights Before Games: "If I Tried To Do That, I'd Be 0 For 15, No Assist."
Magic Johnson said that he could never party all night and the next day score 50 points in a game like Michael Jordan.
NBA Fans React To Eric Bledsoe Signing With The Shanghai Sharks: "Ben Simmons Is Joining Him."
Fans had a lot to say about Eric Bledsoe joining the Shanghai Sharks.
LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."
LeBron James took to Instagram to send a big message amid Lakers' bad moment.
Charles Barkley Roasts Shaquille O'Neal For Saying He Was Compared To Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Just For The Record... Nobody Mentioned You With Those Guys."
Charles Barkley trolled Shaquille O'Neal for saying he was compared to Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar before entering the NBA.
