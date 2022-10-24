ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 7

The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record waltzing out of the bye week. Rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time in Week 6, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who could be terribly explosive — or completely lifeless. Both traits have affected the Cardinals in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys to victory for No. 8 Oregon Ducks against Cal Golden Bears

The Oregon Ducks, fresh off a season-defining victory over Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins, will head to Berkley, California to take on a Golden Bears team in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It has all the makings of a trap game, especially with Oregon securing the highest ranking of the season in the polls this past week. While Cal isn’t a team that should be beating Dan Lanning’s team, the combination of a road atmosphere, the comedown from a big victory, and Cal’s veteran-laden squad could cause some queasiness on Saturday afternoon. However, the Golden Bears are also a bad defensive team,...
EUGENE, OR
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy