Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
NBC 11 Sports: Holtville rolls, Brawley bounced
HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the Holtville Vikings finished the IVL season undefeated. For the second year in a row the Vikings also nabbed the #1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Last year Holtville was the #1 seed in Division IV and this year, they gained the top spot in Division III.
Slow warming trend across the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures a little warmer than what we felt over the past few days, but we are still staying cooler than normal. Overnight and early mornings continue to be chilly, make sure to grab a light sweater or jacket if you have any early late night or early morning plans.
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
IVC Board Votes Against Promotion of Dean Silva
IMPERIAL – Despite multiple Imperial Valley College staff members speaking in support of hiring Efrain Silva as the campus’ vice president of Academic Services, a majority of the campus’ Board of Trustees voted not to. Silva currently serves as IVC’s dean of Economic & Workforce Development, where...
City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field
EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
State, Mexican, and regional officials will join Caltrans to break ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project. The post CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers
BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana
Westwind RV & Golf Resort presents the second annual Fiesta De Noche The post Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana appeared first on KYMA.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico
After 2 years, the Heffernan Memorial healthcare district board of directors approved the urgent care center project. The post New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
Longtime San Luis resident Lizeth Servin one of six city council candidates
In San Luis, Ariz., we know the next mayor will be former mayor Nieves Riedel. What we don’t know yet is who will join the city council. There are six candidates for three open seats. Lizeth Servin said she has lived in San Luis for nearly 30 years. Servin...
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
