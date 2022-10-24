Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Cleaning staff at Bronx's Montefiore who worked during COVID are suing for denied overtime
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic on April 24, 2020. One of the plaintiffs was sometimes paid under a different name when he worked extra hours, rather than getting overtime, the complaint alleges. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
SEE IT: Renderings for Governors Island Climate Solutions Center
GOVERNORS ISLAND — Mayor Eric Adams and the Trust for Governors Island on Wednesday unveiled the three finalist proposals under consideration as part of the city’s global competition to create a new, state-of-the-art educational and research institution on Governors Island dedicated to researching, developing, and demonstrating equitable urban climate solutions.
beckersspine.com
Hospital for Special Surgery launches independent orthopedic company
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery received a $21 million series A funding round to launch RightMove, a company focused on virtual physical therapy. Amy Fahrenkopf, MD, senior vice president at HSS and president of HSS Health, will be interim CEO of the company, according to an Oct. 25 news release. An executive search is underway.
Staten Island University Hospital named one of America’s 50 best for cardiac, coronary care
STATEN ISLAND, NY – Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) has been recognized as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and – for the fifth consecutive year (2019-2023) – as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention, according to new research.
Number of homeless students in NYC schools rises even as enrollment drops, 1 in 10 students homeless
The number of homeless children in the New York City school system increased over the course of the last school year even as enrollment dropped at public schools, data released on Wednesday by the non-profit Advocates for Children.
Dozens of cases of foodborne illness reported in Brooklyn in the last month: Health Department
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Cases of a foodborne illness increased in Brooklyn in the last month, a health official said Wednesday. Authorities do not yet know the cause of the increase in campylobacteriosis cases, a Department of Health and Mental Hygiene spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not specify where in Brooklyn the cases were. There have […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, October 27, 2022
NEW ER CHIEF AT BROOKLYN METHODIST HOSPITAL: Dr. Brenna Farmer has been named chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, effective earlier this month. Dr. Farmer, who most recently served as vice chief of clinical services in the Department of Emergency Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, is a nationally recognized medical toxicology expert and frequent keynote speaker on quality improvement, patient safety, and medication safety, and an associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
aarp.org
AARP NY and PULP Urge Low-, Moderate- and Fixed-Income New Yorkers to Apply for Heating Assistance
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Many New Yorkers saw a significant increase in their utility bills last winter, but residential natural gas bills will skyrocket by another 29% again this heating season depending on the utility, the State Public Service Commission projects. These spikes in energy supply costs will likely leave many New Yorkers unable to pay their utility bills as temperatures begin to drop.
Inside the VIP Dental Spa That Fixes the Smiles of Royalty and Heads of State
One of NYC’s most prestigious and luxurious dentistry clinics just one-upped itself, literally. Apa Aesthetic New York opened its VIP “Apa on Six” office this fall, a single story above its fifth-floor flagship space at 30 East 76th St. in the city’s tony Upper East Side neighborhood. This 3,000-square-foot VIP space, designed by Kenneth Park Architects, offers concierge service to the studio’s “most discreet smile makeovers,” alongside Apa Aesthetic’s signature luxe amenities. These include Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets, Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare, smart TVs, Lord Jones CBD confections, Beats noise-canceling headphones, and Apa’s own Apa Beauty oral care cosmetics. Guests are...
NYC pre-K official leaves during delayed payment crisis
A top education department official who oversaw payments to city-funded preschools is abruptly exiting the agency right as a crisis of delayed reimbursements comes to a head.Simone Hawkins, who served as executive director for operations in the education department’s early childhood division, left the agency Oct. 21, just two days after testifying at a City Council hearing focused on late payments to providers.In an email bulletin last Friday, Deputy Chancellor Kara...
COVID costs shifting to patients with government efforts ending
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cost of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters could soon come out of your wallet. Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic. Earlier this year, federal funding to help with […]
NBC New York
NYC Probing Possible Foodborne Illness Outbreak in Brooklyn
This article was originally published on Oct. 26 at 12:38pm EDT by THE CITY. City health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something...
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 41 apartments close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 41 newly constructed apartments at 540 Waverly Ave., a few blocks from Barclays Center and close to Prospect Park. Rents start at $1,119 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $41,315 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household.
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Who Stole Identities in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Scheme
Investigation Triggered When Name of Former NY Professional Athlete Was Used Fraudulently. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM O’CONNOR and PRISCILLA MALCOLM for stealing more than $380,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits. O’CONNOR and MALCOLM used the personal identifying information of 27 identity theft victims to create New York State Department of Labor (“DOL”) unemployment assistance accounts.
3 New Yorkers file a class-action lawsuit against the MTA over accessibility issues
The suit accuses the agency of violating the city's human rights law by not eliminating vertical and horizontal gaps of several inches.
NY1
Mayor Adams taps Laura Kavanagh to lead FDNY
Mayor Eric Adams appointed Laura Kavanagh FDNY commissioner Thursday morning, making her the first woman to lead New York City’s Fire Department in its 157-year history. Kavanagh was tapped as acting commissioner of the FDNY after Daniel Nigro retired in February. Kavanagh, who joined the FDNY in 2014, previously...
Facing acute housing shortage, Adams looks to a policy change
The mayor wants to eliminate costly and time-consuming environmental reviews for many rezonings.
