Brooklyn Daily Eagle

SEE IT: Renderings for Governors Island Climate Solutions Center

GOVERNORS ISLAND — Mayor Eric Adams and the Trust for Governors Island on Wednesday unveiled the three finalist proposals under consideration as part of the city’s global competition to create a new, state-of-the-art educational and research institution on Governors Island dedicated to researching, developing, and demonstrating equitable urban climate solutions.
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery launches independent orthopedic company

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery received a $21 million series A funding round to launch RightMove, a company focused on virtual physical therapy. Amy Fahrenkopf, MD, senior vice president at HSS and president of HSS Health, will be interim CEO of the company, according to an Oct. 25 news release. An executive search is underway.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, October 27, 2022

NEW ER CHIEF AT BROOKLYN METHODIST HOSPITAL: Dr. Brenna Farmer has been named chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, effective earlier this month. Dr. Farmer, who most recently served as vice chief of clinical services in the Department of Emergency Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, is a nationally recognized medical toxicology expert and frequent keynote speaker on quality improvement, patient safety, and medication safety, and an associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
aarp.org

AARP NY and PULP Urge Low-, Moderate- and Fixed-Income New Yorkers to Apply for Heating Assistance

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Many New Yorkers saw a significant increase in their utility bills last winter, but residential natural gas bills will skyrocket by another 29% again this heating season depending on the utility, the State Public Service Commission projects. These spikes in energy supply costs will likely leave many New Yorkers unable to pay their utility bills as temperatures begin to drop.
Robb Report

Inside the VIP Dental Spa That Fixes the Smiles of Royalty and Heads of State

One of NYC’s most prestigious and luxurious dentistry clinics just one-upped itself, literally. Apa Aesthetic New York opened its VIP “Apa on Six” office this fall, a single story above its fifth-floor flagship space at 30 East 76th St. in the city’s tony Upper East Side neighborhood. This 3,000-square-foot VIP space, designed by Kenneth Park Architects, offers concierge service to the studio’s “most discreet smile makeovers,” alongside Apa Aesthetic’s signature luxe amenities. These include Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets, Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare, smart TVs, Lord Jones CBD confections, Beats noise-canceling headphones, and Apa’s own Apa Beauty oral care cosmetics. Guests are...
Chalkbeat

NYC pre-K official leaves during delayed payment crisis

A top education department official who oversaw payments to city-funded preschools is abruptly exiting the agency right as a crisis of delayed reimbursements comes to a head.Simone Hawkins, who served as executive director for operations in the education department’s early childhood division, left the agency Oct. 21, just two days after testifying at a City Council hearing focused on late payments to providers.In an email bulletin last Friday, Deputy Chancellor Kara...
PIX11

COVID costs shifting to patients with government efforts ending

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cost of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters could soon come out of your wallet. Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic. Earlier this year, federal funding to help with […]
NBC New York

NYC Probing Possible Foodborne Illness Outbreak in Brooklyn

This article was originally published on Oct. 26 at 12:38pm EDT by THE CITY. City health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something...
BROOKLYN, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Who Stole Identities in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Scheme

Investigation Triggered When Name of Former NY Professional Athlete Was Used Fraudulently. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM O’CONNOR and PRISCILLA MALCOLM for stealing more than $380,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits. O’CONNOR and MALCOLM used the personal identifying information of 27 identity theft victims to create New York State Department of Labor (“DOL”) unemployment assistance accounts.
NY1

Mayor Adams taps Laura Kavanagh to lead FDNY

Mayor Eric Adams appointed Laura Kavanagh FDNY commissioner Thursday morning, making her the first woman to lead New York City’s Fire Department in its 157-year history. Kavanagh was tapped as acting commissioner of the FDNY after Daniel Nigro retired in February. Kavanagh, who joined the FDNY in 2014, previously...
