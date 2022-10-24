Read full article on original website
NBC 11 Sports: Holtville rolls, Brawley bounced
HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the Holtville Vikings finished the IVL season undefeated. For the second year in a row the Vikings also nabbed the #1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Last year Holtville was the #1 seed in Division IV and this year, they gained the top spot in Division III.
Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest
Fabian Lucero is a fifth grader from Salida Del Sol Elementary School who won the AZ529 "Dream. Write. Win" Essay Writing Contest. The post Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight warmup for the week ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will begin to rebound today, but still remain below seasonal averages through at least Thursday. Heading towards the weekend, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s across the lower deserts. The weather pattern will remain quiet through early next week.
Read With a Farmer Day Enlightens Young Students
IMPERIAL – Local farmers and budding farmers took a break from their typical work duties to help sow a greater understanding with local schoolkids about where food comes from. The initiative was part of Read with a Farmer Day, which allowed young students to learn from agricultural experts about...
IVC Board Votes Against Promotion of Dean Silva
IMPERIAL – Despite multiple Imperial Valley College staff members speaking in support of hiring Efrain Silva as the campus’ vice president of Academic Services, a majority of the campus’ Board of Trustees voted not to. Silva currently serves as IVC’s dean of Economic & Workforce Development, where...
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico
After 2 years, the Heffernan Memorial healthcare district board of directors approved the urgent care center project. The post New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey moves forward with containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in...
Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers
BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
Calexico Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
CALEXICO – The Calexico Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing another man and then fleeing into Mexico. The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 100 block of E. First Street on Oct 14, the Calexico Police Officers Association stated on its social media accounts on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
