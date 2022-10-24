ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Holtville rolls, Brawley bounced

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the Holtville Vikings finished the IVL season undefeated. For the second year in a row the Vikings also nabbed the #1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Last year Holtville was the #1 seed in Division IV and this year, they gained the top spot in Division III.
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight warmup for the week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will begin to rebound today, but still remain below seasonal averages through at least Thursday. Heading towards the weekend, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s across the lower deserts. The weather pattern will remain quiet through early next week.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Read With a Farmer Day Enlightens Young Students

IMPERIAL – Local farmers and budding farmers took a break from their typical work duties to help sow a greater understanding with local schoolkids about where food comes from. The initiative was part of Read with a Farmer Day, which allowed young students to learn from agricultural experts about...
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IVC Board Votes Against Promotion of Dean Silva

IMPERIAL – Despite multiple Imperial Valley College staff members speaking in support of hiring Efrain Silva as the campus’ vice president of Academic Services, a majority of the campus’ Board of Trustees voted not to. Silva currently serves as IVC’s dean of Economic & Workforce Development, where...
IMPERIAL, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Crash suspect faces DUI charges

The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers

BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect

CALEXICO – The Calexico Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing another man and then fleeing into Mexico. The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 100 block of E. First Street on Oct 14, the Calexico Police Officers Association stated on its social media accounts on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
CALEXICO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

