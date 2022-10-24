I’m still puzzled daily when I observe a large portion of citizens who drive down West Main and pass through the Dennis School’s designated school crossing. Drivers fail to heed the traffic warning signs that are posted that state the speed limit is 20 mph when school children are present, and I’m sure the same problem exists around the other school zones in our community. Unfortunately DPS 61 decided to cease employing school crossing guards who were there to assist school children to cross the busy streets safely. Now I see young children crossing in the middle of the block instead of using the official school crossing.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO