Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur loomers donate homemade hats to Decatur School District
DECATUR — Decatur area loomers have been making hats for local school children and others in need of good headwear for a year. On Thursday, the group was able to donate 1,500 hats to the Decatur School District. “We love this time of year,” said Jody Tull, the school...
Herald & Review
LETTER: Too much speeding on city streets
I’m still puzzled daily when I observe a large portion of citizens who drive down West Main and pass through the Dennis School’s designated school crossing. Drivers fail to heed the traffic warning signs that are posted that state the speed limit is 20 mph when school children are present, and I’m sure the same problem exists around the other school zones in our community. Unfortunately DPS 61 decided to cease employing school crossing guards who were there to assist school children to cross the busy streets safely. Now I see young children crossing in the middle of the block instead of using the official school crossing.
Herald & Review
Jacksonville tells Chatham Glenwood "No Soup For You" in shutout 2-0
Jacksonville's defense was a brick wall that stopped Chatham Glenwood cold, resulting in a 2-0 victory at Chatham Glenwood High on October 25 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
Herald & Review
What's next for Sloan's Calzones?
DECATUR -- Those taking advantage of the regular buy one get one Tuesday special at Sloan’s Calzones in downtown Decatur were doing so for the last time. “Unfortunately this is something we never wanted to say!! Sloans Calzones will be closing as of this Friday,” read a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your support more than you know! We are closed for now, but definitely not forever.”
Herald & Review
Pleasant Plains tells Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin "No Soup For You" in shutout 2-0
Pleasant Plains' version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-0 for an Illinois girls volleyball victory on October 25. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Decatur man hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said
DECATUR — A 22-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered life threatening, officials said. According to Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll, police were called to a local hospital around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a gunshot victim undergoing treatment.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He had looked at the district’s financial situation, he said, and there are ample reserves that could pay salaries for those assistants. “I can’t imagine anyone...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois basketball opening with exhibition against Quincy
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had some positives in a productive preseason "secret" scrimmage against Kansas, but the biggest news was the loss of sophomore Luke Goode. A hustle play on which Goode fell on an opponent’s foot caused an injury that will require surgery. That means the sophomore who was in line for a big uptick in minutes will start the season on the sidelines when the Illini take on Quincy in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.
Herald & Review
Decatur night of terror home invader gets 33 year sentence
DECATUR — The price of inflicting terror in a series of Decatur home invasions is 33 years in prison for Dondrion L. Austin. He was sentenced Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Judge Jeffrey Geisler handed down...
Herald & Review
Decatur man guilty of murder in shooting rampage
DECATUR — Lamar T. Williams wanted one of his guns back and the girlfriend who had taken it, and when she didn’t return he retaliated with a Decatur shooting spree that left the girlfriend’s Decatur grandmother shot dead. Williams was convicted of murder Wednesday after a three-day...
Herald & Review
Decatur's resale burglar gets 5 year sentence
DECATUR — Randolph R. Hayes, a Decatur burglar who specialized in stealing items and trying to sell them back to their owners, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Hayes, 67, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw him admit a charge of attempted burglary. A further burglary charge was then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.
