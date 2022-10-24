Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure
From the team at Gentle Giant, retailing for $80.00, arriving in March 2023 and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure, just in time for her arrival on Disney Plus in her own series in 2023.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars #29 steps out in style
Landing 2nd November and written by Charles Soule with interior art by Ramon Rosanas, and a cover by E.M. Gist, Star Wars #29 sees our heroes dressed up to the nines on the hunt for some Nihil technology. The Nihil storm has found a new home inside a sleek antiquities...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
fanthatracks.com
Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni talk the future of Star Wars
Could characters from Skeleton Crew come into the wider world of The Mandalorian? How do Dave and Jon work together, pitch ideas and choose the juicy nuggets? Favloni discuss their shared love of Samurai, Western films and much more in this EW interview recorded at D23 Expo. Jon Favreau and...
fanthatracks.com
Denuo Novo: Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Kylo Ren Helmet
From the team over at Denuo Novo, their new Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Kylo Ren Helmet, available to pre-order now for £621.00 and arriving between January and March 2023. DENUO NOVO was founded in 2021 and awarded the STAR WARS™ high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses. DENUO...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures: Greatest Moments
Join your favorite Star Wars characters in some of their greatest moments throughout the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a series of animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a galaxy far, far away, featuring a bright and colorful art style, exciting action, and insight into the saga’s greatest themes!
fanthatracks.com
Kenner’s Star Wars toyline featured in season premiere of The Toys That Built America
The new season of The Toys That Built America started on 23rd October on the History channel in the US. The first episode titled ‘Masters of the Universe’, yet it is as much, if not more, about Star Wars than Mattel’s Masters of the Universe. With the first half of the episode being almost solely dedicated to the Kenner Star Wars toy line.
fanthatracks.com
New post-The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars film to land 2025?
Last decade delivered a new Star Wars trilogy – the first trilogy to not span two decades – and The Hollywood Reporter follow on from yesterdays Deadline news regarding Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy being involved in a new film with the news that that film will be a standalone taking place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, featuring some of the characters seen in Episode IX.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 8 – Narkina 5
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 8: Narkina 5. Official...
fanthatracks.com
Fiona Shaw talks Maarva in Star Wars: Andor: “Somebody who has boiled down their values to just what they think matters”
A welcome presence in any show or film, having Fiona Shaw be a part of the Star Wars galaxy in Andor is a real treat, and the award-winning actress talks to Kristin Baver about Maarva and why it she was so attracted to the role. Shaw herself is between the...
fanthatracks.com
Canon Fodder at New York Comic Con 2022: Meeting creators in Artists Alley
New York Comic Con 2022 saw a plethora of authors and artists return to Artists Alley at the Javits Center in New York, and this is where Mark Newbold and Matt Booker headed across the four days of the show to catch up with author Ethan Sacks and artist Will Sliney, colourist Rachelle Rosenberg, author Claudia Gray and writer Alyssa Wong. Listen to what they had to say on this special New York Comic Con 2022 episode of Canon Fodder.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Doctor Aphra (2020) #25
As a Spark-possessed Doctor Aphra sought Ascendant tech aboard the ”Vermillion”, flagship of Crimson Dawn, the true Aphra found herself trapped within her own memories. In this mental prison, Aphra encountered Miril, the creator of the Spark Eternal, who revealed the origins of Ascendant technology. Searching for their...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars triumphs at the Saturn Awards
Star Wars had a superb evening at the Saturn Awards, walking away with a number of awards, oftentimes beating fellow Star Wars productions in the process of winning and once again nabbing the Best Animation award, a category it’s won every year since the awards inception in 2017. In...
fanthatracks.com
Rise of the Resistance wins again at the Golden Ticket Awards
Congratulations to the team behind Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge as it scoops up a gong for Best Dark Ride at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards for the second year in a row, a superb achievement considering all the activity going on in the parks right now.
fanthatracks.com
Attack of the Clones: Lucasfilm’s vice president of post-production Mike Blanchard talks digital innovations on Episode 2
It’s worth remembering that 2022 is still the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones and to continue the celebrations, the official site catch up with prequel trilogy post-supervisor and technical supervisor (nowadays Lucasfilm’s vice president of post-production) Mike Blanchard to discuss the giant leaps the first prequel trilogy sequel made back at the turn of the century.
fanthatracks.com
Bounty Hunters #28: Party’s over at the accretion disc
There are few who would dare go toe-to-toe with Lord Vader, but thankfully for loyal readers of Bounty Hunters Beilert Valance is one of them. Brought to you by writer Ethan Sacks, interior artist Paolo Villanelli and cover artist Giuseppe Camuncoli, Bounty Hunters #29 lands Wednesday 2nd November. In Star...
fanthatracks.com
Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City
Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City. IT is a time of great exploration. In an effort to unite the galaxy, the Chancellors of the Republic, working alongside the courageous and wise Jedi Knights, have dispatched dozens of PATHFINDER TEAMS into the farthest reaches of the Outer Rim.
fanthatracks.com
Celebration Europe 2023 key art revealed
There are 163 days and counting until Celebration Europe returns to the ExCeL in London for the 3rd time and Europe for the 4th and Reedpop and Lucasfilm today unveiled the key art which will be seen all around the event and during the days leading up to it, featuring both a dazzling tribute to Return of the Jedi and the city it was in large part filmed in, Greater London.
fanthatracks.com
Disney 100 years of Wonder: Celebrations kick off in 2023
Big plans are announced tonight for the 100th anniversary of Disney as new products, a concert tour, an exhibition coming to the home of Star Wars Celebration Europe the ExCeL in October next year, events at Disneyland Paris and much more are revealed – including Star Wars-related happenings and products of course.
Comments / 0