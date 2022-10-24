ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

tribnow.com

Tiger loss at Whitehouse sets up frantic finish to the season

The road to the playoffs for the Mount Pleasant Tigers got a bit rockier Friday. The Tigers fell on the road at Whitehouse, 37-14, meaning the Tigers likely need to win their final two games – Friday at home against Pine Tree and next week on the road against Hallsvville – and need some outside help to snag a playoff spot.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
scttx.com

This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 10

Three five Shelby County’s varsity football teams took losses this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 5-3 overall. They have a 2-2 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They fell at Carthage to the Bulldogs by a 64-28 score. This week the ‘Riders host Bullard on Thursday, October 27, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Roughriders Stadium. The Bullard Panthers (3-4, 2-1) fell to visiting Rusk by a 47-35 score.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university groups and institutions, sent a comprehensive set of questions for Texas Tech to answer regarding affiliation. Tech has since provided a response. The list of questions fielded by Texas Tech varied from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Longview Fall Harvest Fest

Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Oakland Heights Church Request

A Mineola couple talks to KLTV’s Sariah Bonds about their recent struggles to keep the Rose Hill Community Food Pantry afloat. The pantry feeds 250-300 families a month in the Wood County area, but now inflation and rising costs are making it more difficult to serve those in need.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Anderson said about 18 games were destroyed, an estimated value of about $70,000. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Southside Bank opens new drive-thru bank in Tyler

Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler. The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
TYLER, TX

