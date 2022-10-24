Read full article on original website
KLTV
Carthage coach stresses importance of victory in game against Van
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van. Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions. “If they beat us...
tribnow.com
Tiger loss at Whitehouse sets up frantic finish to the season
The road to the playoffs for the Mount Pleasant Tigers got a bit rockier Friday. The Tigers fell on the road at Whitehouse, 37-14, meaning the Tigers likely need to win their final two games – Friday at home against Pine Tree and next week on the road against Hallsvville – and need some outside help to snag a playoff spot.
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 10
Three five Shelby County’s varsity football teams took losses this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 5-3 overall. They have a 2-2 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They fell at Carthage to the Bulldogs by a 64-28 score. This week the ‘Riders host Bullard on Thursday, October 27, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Roughriders Stadium. The Bullard Panthers (3-4, 2-1) fell to visiting Rusk by a 47-35 score.
KLTV
Ahead of Carthage challenge, Van’s head coach shares key to team’s success
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van. The Van Vandals are currently 3-1 in district play and 5-3 overall. Head coach Jared Moffatt says the key to where their team is now is what Van has always done and that is hard work.
KLTV
DQ’s Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Longview’s Jalen Hale
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Week 9′s Spotlight Player is the kind of player that likes to have his skills do the talking. Alabama bound, you can can see him tonight in action against Tyler. Last week against McKinney North he scored two touchdowns catches and caught five passes for...
KLTV
Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
Marshall ISD sadden about the loss of a former coach and assistant
MARSHALL, Texas — Former coach and assistant principal from Marshall ISD has died. Marshall ISD announced through a Facebook post, the passing of Dennis Williams who was part of the Maverick family for 15 years. Williams was described as a giant of a man physically, but his character was...
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
KCBD
Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university groups and institutions, sent a comprehensive set of questions for Texas Tech to answer regarding affiliation. Tech has since provided a response. The list of questions fielded by Texas Tech varied from...
KLTV
Longview Fall Harvest Fest
Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
Golden Chick coming to Tyler, moving into former Long John Silver's
TYLER, Texas — Golden Chick will be making its way to Tyler spring next year and will fill the spot that used to house Long John Silver's in Tyler. The popular fried chicken chain restaurant will be located at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, according to the city of Tyler permit website.
KLTV
Oakland Heights Church Request
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
KLTV
Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Anderson said about 18 games were destroyed, an estimated value of about $70,000. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious.
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler artist preserves Smith County courthouse through painting
KLTV
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
KLTV
East Texas music artists win awards at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards in Nashville
“The biggest concern I’ve heard from the folks in the neighborhood is not knowing what’s going in there. We don’t know how that’s going to affect the traffic flow, or how we get in and out of our neighborhood. That’s kind of problematic,” Land said.
inforney.com
Southside Bank opens new drive-thru bank in Tyler
Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler. The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
