Pennsylvania State

WPXI Pittsburgh

Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa Department of Health lowers birth certificate access age to 16

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced they are lowering Birth Certificate access age from 18 to 16 years old. Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician, General Dr. Denise Johnson, announced the changes, which were made to provide additional access to individuals to young adults who may want or […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Currency, jewelry available in next Pa. unclaimed property auction

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s next auction of unclaimed property from the state treasury’s vault will take place on Oct. 26 and 28, according to a release from the treasury. “This is a unique opportunity to highlight our unclaimed property program and get more people interested in finding what is theirs,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wjhl.com

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
WISCONSIN STATE
Phillymag.com

On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry

This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
abc27.com

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

