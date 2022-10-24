Read full article on original website
Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
Pa Department of Health lowers birth certificate access age to 16
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced they are lowering Birth Certificate access age from 18 to 16 years old. Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician, General Dr. Denise Johnson, announced the changes, which were made to provide additional access to individuals to young adults who may want or […]
hhsbroadcaster.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for PA students
Hershey High School will be providing free breakfasts for all students due to a state mandated program in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf announced his $21.5 million dollar plan that will run-through the 2022-23 school year. This money will be funded by the 2021 School Food Services General Fund Appropriation. About 1.7...
Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help
Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Currency, jewelry available in next Pa. unclaimed property auction
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s next auction of unclaimed property from the state treasury’s vault will take place on Oct. 26 and 28, according to a release from the treasury. “This is a unique opportunity to highlight our unclaimed property program and get more people interested in finding what is theirs,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
wjhl.com
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
Poll: Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?
Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the seat? Did Mehmet Oz have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Washington?
Phillymag.com
On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry
This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Additional Aid is Available For Qualified Working Families
Child care could be impossible for struggling families to afford. To combat this, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is offering services to assist working families.
abc27.com
Record fish caught in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
