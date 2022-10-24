A home is more than just a place to live; it’s also where you’ll spend the majority of your time. It should be comfortable, functional, and beautiful. The first step in building your own home is deciding which type of home you want. Do you want a traditional house with a front porch and backyard? Or would you prefer an apartment in the city? Do you want an unfinished basement or loft? Do you need extra space for an office, guest room or media room? Think about how many bedrooms and bathrooms you need and how much storage space. What kind of flooring would suit the look of your new place best? What kind of lighting do you require, natural or artificial? What kind of window installation do you want?

