NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22CVD577 Nicole Arevalo, Plaintiff vs. Cesar Arevalo, Defendant Cesar Alejandro Arevalo Cardenas, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff, Nicole Lynne Arevalo, has filed a Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Child Custody. You are requires to make defense to such pleading not later than November 27, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, party seeking service against you will apply to Court for relief sought This the 18th day of October, 2022. Nichole Arevalo 29 Flaxman Cove Sylva, NC 28779 34-36*

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO