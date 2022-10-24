Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Ira B. Jones Elementary becomes 24th of 40 county buildings to get solar panels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The installation of solar panels is nearly complete at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville, as Buncombe County moves toward its goal of 100% renewable energy. The effort began with the county commission's approval of more than $10 million in funding to put solar...
ashevillenc.gov
The City announces November and December artist schedule of Art in the Heart and opportunities to engage
A new line up of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December 2022. A final schedule for January-March artists will be released subsequently. To learn more about the artists and their projects, please visit ashevillenc.gov/artintheheart. Images and videos of completed...
ashevillenc.gov
City Council adopts Close the GAP Plan during October 25, 2022 meeting
Asheville City Council at the October 25, 2022 meeting, adopted the Close the GAP Plans. There are 3 plans, done at the same time in order to strengthen the pedestrian network. The plans are the City of Asheville’s existing Greenway (G), ADA Transition (A), and Pedestrian (P) plans. The planning process began in 2019 and was led by the Transportation Department.
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Parks & Recreation announces promotions
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) has announced a number of promotions within the department as community demand for high-quality public recreation spaces, leisure and cultural programming, and youth and adult sports increases following years of slimmed-down operations during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. These well-earned promotions reinforce APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO.
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22CVD577 Nicole Arevalo, Plaintiff vs. Cesar Arevalo, Defendant Cesar Alejandro Arevalo Cardenas, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff, Nicole Lynne Arevalo, has filed a Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Child Custody. You are requires to make defense to such pleading not later than November 27, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, party seeking service against you will apply to Court for relief sought This the 18th day of October, 2022. Nichole Arevalo 29 Flaxman Cove Sylva, NC 28779 34-36*
hypepotamus.com
Backed By Y Combinator, This Asheville Startup Looks To Be The “Superhighway” Connecting The Cloud
The Asheville, North Carolina-based team behind Netmaker wants to change the nature of networking. Now, this isn’t about improving your small talk abilities. Netmaker is tackling the realities of internet networking, or how devices connect to one another even when they are in different physical locations. The team describes...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 12-year-old from Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old who went missing has been found. Deputies said Jaylynn Watts was last seen on Oct. 23 and was believed to be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believed she...
Sylva Herald
