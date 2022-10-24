ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashevillenc.gov

City Council adopts Close the GAP Plan during October 25, 2022 meeting

Asheville City Council at the October 25, 2022 meeting, adopted the Close the GAP Plans. There are 3 plans, done at the same time in order to strengthen the pedestrian network. The plans are the City of Asheville’s existing Greenway (G), ADA Transition (A), and Pedestrian (P) plans. The planning process began in 2019 and was led by the Transportation Department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Parks & Recreation announces promotions

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) has announced a number of promotions within the department as community demand for high-quality public recreation spaces, leisure and cultural programming, and youth and adult sports increases following years of slimmed-down operations during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. These well-earned promotions reinforce APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22CVD577 Nicole Arevalo, Plaintiff vs. Cesar Arevalo, Defendant Cesar Alejandro Arevalo Cardenas, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff, Nicole Lynne Arevalo, has filed a Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Child Custody. You are requires to make defense to such pleading not later than November 27, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, party seeking service against you will apply to Court for relief sought This the 18th day of October, 2022. Nichole Arevalo 29 Flaxman Cove Sylva, NC 28779 34-36*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Teenager arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges: Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III) Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III) Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II Possession with intent […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 12-year-old from Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old who went missing has been found. Deputies said Jaylynn Watts was last seen on Oct. 23 and was believed to be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believed she...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy